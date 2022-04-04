ArtUp Receives Grant From Cummins to Scale Memphis Enterprises and Incubate Binghampton Entrepreneurs

ArtUp incubates and scales Black businesses with bootcamp-style capacity building funded by Cummins Advocating for Racial Equity.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtUp announces a Creative Idea Incubator, Pitch Competition, and youth-focused entrepreneurship training program sponsored by a generous grant from Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). ArtUp received a six-figure grant as part of Cummins Advocating for Racial Equity (CARE). The ArtUp Incubator Binghampton will support budding creative entrepreneurs in the Binghampton neighborhood of Memphis, Tennessee. DreamUp, the entrepreneurship incubator for youths ages 14-18, targets housing-insecure students attending Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

In partnership with Cummins Advocating for Racial Equity, ArtUp will also provide three Memphis-based creative entrepreneurs with $10,000 each in capital funding to grow and scale their businesses. Dana James-Mwangi (Cheers Creative), Elijah Townsend (Townsend Food Services), and Lee E. Rankin (Lee Rankin Group) will act as ArtUp Senior Accelerator Fellows sponsored by CARE.

Seasoned entrepreneurs with proven success, ArtUp Senior Accelerator Fellows will provide coaching and guidance to incoming Creative Idea Incubator Fellows as they prepare to compete in the final Pitch Competition. The Pitch Competition winner will receive a grand prize that includes professional business development and coaching services.

“I am excited to be an ArtUp Senior Accelerator Fellow because the pillars of ArtUp: ‘Entrepreneurship’, ‘Arts & Culture’, and ‘Community Revitalization’ are what motivates me -- and drives my career and brand,” says Lee Rankin, principal attorney for the Lee Rankin Group. “Over the past 4 years… I have witnessed the impact ArtUp has had in this city! I am truly honored and grateful to have been selected.”

ArtUp’s Incubator treats the arts like a small business—creative products and services fill a broad demand, but entrepreneurs lack the capacity to bring those ideas to the market. The Incubator equips individuals of all artistic backgrounds with the tools they need– in marketing, branding, and more– to develop their creative idea into a viable business for investors.

DreamUp was developed as a response to the devastation and impact of COVID-19 on Summer youth employment opportunities, particularly affecting African-American students ages 14-18. ArtUp previously led 20 Shelby County Schools and private school students in development of their own creative business pitches via a virtual accelerated 3-week entrepreneurship bootcamp. 18 – year old Kynnidi Caffey, a 2019 graduate of Briarcrest Christian School, won a $500 prize for delivering a 60 second pitch about her custom T-shirt company “Fits Us!”.

In the CARE sponsored iteration of the program, student entrepreneurs will attend hybrid virtual/in-person courses and complete robust assignments on the entrepreneurial mindset, design thinking, and pitch deck creation led by trained ArtUp interns, current college students.

“ArtUp is committed to racial equity and inclusion in the Memphis entrepreneurial ecosystem. We are delighted to partner with CARE on this project,” says ArtUp Founder and CEO, Linda P. Steele.

ArtUp has a trailblazing record in creative entrepreneurship and creative placemaking. Their work to help entrepreneurs pivot to alternative business models during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic was recognized in The Saving Power of Community Creativity, a 2020 report published by the Center for Community Progress. In 2016, their work also received the inaugural Robert E. Gard Award from Americans for the Arts.

Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins, Inc. is a multinational manufacturer of diesel fuel engines and power generation products. With three sites in the Memphis area, Cummins Advocating for Racial Equity reaffirms their commitment to yielding the greatest impact in achieving equity for the region’s Black community.



To learn more, visit Weartup.org or follow ArtUp @weartup on Instagram and Facebook, and @WeAreArtUp on Twitter.

ArtUp breaks down barriers in the creative economy with programs designed to eliminate citywide inequity and lack of inclusion practices. We nurture ideas that drive social change by teaching artists and creative citizens to channel their talents and skills into the creation of sustainable, arts- and culture-based businesses that uplift and empower whole neighborhoods. We launch artists into creative entrepreneurship and support them every step of the way. ArtUp guides and supports our current cohorts and alumni network as they navigate the ups and downs of entrepreneurship. Building sustainable creative businesses and cultivating successful creative entrepreneurs is what we do at ArtUp. Or, as we like to say, that's how #WeArtUp.