Taiwan Climate Partnership joins hands with ICT supply chain to initiate a new era for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050
TAIPEI, TAIWAN, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Taiwan Climate Partnership, initiated by global leading technology companies focusing on climate change (such as Acer, ASUSTeK Computer, AUO, Delta Electronics, LITEON, Microsoft Taiwan, Pegatron, TSMC), held a press conference and international forum on “Moving towards Carbon Net Zero: Joint Action by ICT Supply Chain in Taiwan", hoping to work with partners in the ICT industrial value chain to reverse the global climate crisis, lead the technology industry from low carbon to net zero.
Based on the international trend of carbon reduction, the needs of the overall environment, and the various impacts of climate change on the earth, the "Taiwan Climate Partnership" called on nearly 100 companies in Taiwan's electronic and ICT companies to come to today's press conference and international forum, hoping to promote and accelerate the decarbonization of the global ICT industrial supply chain through the joint efforts of the companies present and call on Taiwanese companies and all walks of life to pay attention to the issue of climate change with practical actions.
Taiwan Climate Partnership Commits to working with Supply Chain to Create Greener Opportunities
Chairman of Delta Electronics, Mr. Yancey Hai, who is also the chairman of the Taiwan Climate Partnership, said in his opening speech that the latest scientific research report released by The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) under the United Nations, pointed out that the risk of climate change is imminent. In addition to affecting the survival of species, it is also critical for the survival and transformation of enterprises. Through the influence of the 8 technology companies in the Taiwan Climate Partnership on the supply chain, Taiwan Climate Partnership hopes to lead Taiwan's supply chain internationalization and update the global climate data for Taiwan, helping the industry to create greener opportunities in the trend of net-zero, and to divorce carbon emissions from revenue growth.
The Taiwan Climate Partnership has obtained the official approval from the Ministry of the Interior in February 2022 for setting up a nonprofit organization, and its inaugural assembly will be held in July. The Taiwan Climate Partnership hopes to cooperate with each other to help small and medium-sized enterprises in Taiwan respond together, improve energy efficiency, and implement low-carbon manufacturing. At present, more than 10 companies have contacted the secretariat to express their willingness to participate, and we hope organizations from all walks of life who are interested in sustainable business will join Taiwan Climate Partnership together.
