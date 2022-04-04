Non-surgical Aesthetic Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis, 2022-2029

Allied Analytics

Mergers and acquisitions which is susceptible to help the key market leaders to expand their product portfolio and gain maximum attention.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Non-surgical Aesthetic Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029" Non-Surgical procedures include radio frequency skin tightening, chemical peel and non-surgical liposuction. These procedures do not involve any incision on the skin for treatment, and hence are helping for quicker recovery. Nonsurgical aesthetic procedures involve the use of hyaluronic acid, botulinum toxin, medical devices, and lasers for treatments, such as, skin tightening, dermal fillers, skin resurfacing, and hair removal chemicals or treatments. These treatments have better advantages as the treatment cost is comparatively lesser and the recovery time is lesser.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has led to the global shutdown of the function which is expected to hinder the growth of all the healthcare sectors and cause economic crisis. Furthermore, the spread of virus has to be stopped by allowing the reduction of exposure with the infected population and hence the lockout is prevailing. The Covid-19 pandemic has an adverse impact on the healthcare system, resulting in 50% to 70% drop in revenue from March. As a result of the lockdown, the tendency of the small hospitals and nursing homes to carry out treatments is also at halt, due to which the revenue isn’t generated, posing threat to the economy worldwide. The visa cancellations had caused the loss in medical tourism and hence affected the revenue generated from it.

The major factors which are anticipated to affect the industrial growth include, increase in the number surgeons in order to perform minimally invasive non-surgical aesthetic procedures and minimized risk of complications, which would boost the industry in the coming years. The surge in popularity and awareness of non-surgical aesthetic is also anticipated to help the market propel in the forecast period. Furthermore, the medical tourism is playing a major role in boosting the market, and the quicker recovery after time after the procedure would help the industry flourish. However, the stringent regulations of the government over such procedures may hinder the Non-surgical Aesthetic market growth in the commenced period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Non-surgical Aesthetic industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Non-surgical Aesthetic market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global Non-surgical Aesthetic market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the Non-surgical Aesthetic market.

• The report provides a detailed global market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Alma Lasers, Ltd., Cutera, Inc., Cynosure, Allergan plc, Fotona d.o.o., Nestlé S.A., Johnson & Johnson, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Sinclair Pharma PLC, and Medytox, Inc.

