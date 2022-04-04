Membrane Chromatography Market Driving Factors, Restraints, and Opportunity Forecast, 2022-2029

Allied Analytics

In June 2017, Sartorius Stedim Biotech (SSB) expanded its range of single-use membrane chromatography solutions with Sartobind Cassettes.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Membrane Chromatography Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029" Chromatography membranes use the combination of ion exchange chemistry with the high flow and processing simplicity of pre-packaged capsules. The upper surface area and large pore sizes provide high dynamic binding capacities, especially for large molecules and particles, and are easily incorporated into a process for the removal of impurities or for the purification of select molecules (coagulation factors) or viral vectors (AAV, Lentivirus).

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies came together governments around the globe are working to address the COVID-19 outbreak, from supporting the R&D of vaccines to planning for medicines supply chain challenges. The research to the development of about 115 vaccine candidates and 155 molecules are in the R&D pipeline. The commonly used drug Hydroxychloroquine is seen to be experiencing high demand. This high demand for these drugs has presented huge opportunity for manufacturers of COVID-19 management drugs, as many developed countries are having lesser resources of these drugs. The increase in demand for vaccine and treatment drugs for COVID-19, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is expected to witness a lucrative growth in the future.

The major factor affecting the industry includes, rising biopharmaceutical R&D which would help the membrane chromatography market grow in the forecast period. The surge in regulatory scrutiny on the cleaning validation techniques of the downstream purification processes is also anticipated to help the market boost in the coming years. The benefits offered by the advanced membrane chromatography methods is expected to fulfill the demand posed by the membrane chromatography market would propel the industry grow. Moreover, the lack of skilled professionals for the job is expected to impede the industry growth in the near future.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global membrane chromatography industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global membrane chromatography market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global membrane chromatography market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the membrane chromatography market.

• The report provides a detailed global membrane chromatography market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Danaher Corporation, Sartorius AG, Merck Millipore, Purilogics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 3M Company, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Membrane Solutions LLC, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, GVS Group, Restek Corporation, Regis Technologies Inc., and GL Sciences Inc.

