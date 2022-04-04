North American Region Dominates the Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market

North America is expected to lead the automated immunoassay analyzers throughout.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029" Immunoassays are bioanalytical techniques that measure the molecular concentration in the solution by use of antibody and antigen. The quantity of the analyte in the solution depends on the reaction of antigen and antibody. Immunoassay is popularly used to detect the presence of a specific substance in the human body such as pathogen, hormone, antigen, antibody or an enzyme. Immunoassays has applications in various fields including clinical chemistry. They are used pertaining to their attributes such as specificity, sensitivity, criticalness and rapid results. Beside diagnostics, immunoassays are also being used in R&D, and quality control in pharmaceutical & biotechnology and food & beverages industry, pharmaceutical analysis like disease diagnosis, therapeutic drug monitoring, drug efficacy, bioequivalence studies, clinical pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics in drug development and pharmaceutical industries.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

• The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a humanitarian as well as economic crisis, creating strain on the society and affecting millions of people and businesses

• Industry closures and people are asked to stay in their homes which has cause taken a huge toll in terms of money and economic growth

• Over 4 million people affected globally, with 300 thousand losing their lives due to SARS-CoV-2

• Healthcare organizations are already working in battle mode, preparing new plans to respond growing COVID-19 patients, right from sourcing rapid diagnosing kits to sufficient PPE kits for workers

• Due to diversion of medical field towards treating COVID-19, the funding to R&D activities related to automated immunoassay analyzer has been reduced and this segment have to face negligence subsequently causing negative impact on automated immunoassay analyzer market

As the demand for automated immunoassay analyzers is on rise in developed regions, the emerging regions are likely to exhibit even higher demand for these products comparatively owing to rising disposable incomes and healthy government initiatives for the providing better healthcare facilities. This would result in creation of immense opportunities for the market expansion.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global automated immunoassay analyzers industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global automated immunoassay analyzers market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global automated immunoassay analyzers market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global automated immunoassay analyzers market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Abbott, BioMerieux, Aesku Diagnotics, Arlington Scientific, Roche Diagnostics, Becton Dickinson and Company, Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corporation, Meril Life Sciences, BioRad, Perkin Elmer and Luminex Corporation.

