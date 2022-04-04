Automated CPR Devices Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis Forecast, 2029

Allied Analytics

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automated CPR Devices Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029" Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is an emergency procedure that combines chest compressions often with artificial ventilation in an effort to manually preserve intact brain function until further measures are taken to restore spontaneous blood circulation and breathing in a person who is in cardiac arrest. It is recommended for patients who are unresponsive with no breathing or abnormal breathing, for example, axonal respirations. CPR involves chest compressions for adults between 5 cm (2.0 in) and 6 cm (2.4 in) deep and at a rate of at least 100 to 120 per minute.

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 213 countries and territories around the world. COVID-19 has created new challenges that are requiring manufacturers to innovate at speeds they never have before. Supply chain disruptions, social distancing on high-touch assembly lines, limited ability to travel, and the need for oversight add significant complexity to today’s processes. The outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has created a global health crisis that has had a deep impact on the manufacturing market there is a shortage in supply of raw materials from Chinese manufacturers which has resulted in a severe demand-supply gap. The manufacturers are further expected to be stranded on raw material orders owing to the logistics industry being significantly impacted due to lockdown amid COVID-19. This has all affected the market adversely causing a slowdown in the Automated CPR devices market due to shortage of supply and manufacturing.

CPR was introduced 30 years ago to 'resuscitate the victim of an acute insult. Since then the scope of CPR has widened so that any patient who suffers a cardiac arrest in hospital is a potential candidate for CPR. CPR devices are chest compression systems that provide high quality compression to patients suffering from sudden cardiac arrest to provide a steady flow of oxygen and blood in the brain as well as heart. The CPR device finds application in EMS, hospitals, ambulances, coronary and intensive care units, cardiac catheterization labs, air medevac units, EMT rescue units, and others. Such wide application and requirement in the market acts as a driver.

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global automated CPR devices industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global automated CPR devices market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global automated CPR devices market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global automated CPR devices market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Zoll Medical Corporation, Medtronic, Physio-Control, Brunswick Biomedical Technologies, Michigan Instruments, SunLife Science, SCHILLER Americas Inc. and Faith Group.

