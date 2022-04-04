St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle vs ATV Crash
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 22A4002227
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 04/02/2022 at 1541 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: E Main Street, Lunenburg, Vermont
VEHICLE 1 TYPE : ATV
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: MINOR
INJURIES: MINOR
HOSPITAL: LITTLE REGIONAL
VEHICLE 2 TYPE: SEDAN
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: FRONT END PASSENGER DAMAGE
INJURIES: NONE
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/02/2022 hours the Vermont State Police (VSP) were notified of an ATV crash versus car. Dispatch advised that an 8 year old was involved. VSP arrived on scene and was notified that the child was transported to Littleton Regional Hospital, in New Hampshire for minor injuries.
Investigation revealed there were two minors on the ATV. Operator #2 of the sedan, was a minor as well. VSP investigation revealed that Operator #1 of the ATV paused before crossing the road, and did not yield for oncoming traffic. The operator of the ATV almost made it to the driveway before making contact with the right side of Operator #2’s vehicle. Operator #2 (16) was not injured and had slowed down to approximately 10 mph causing minor damage to the ATV. There were no serious injuries sustained during this crash.
This incident remains an open investigation.