St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle vs ATV Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4002227

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Schrauf                         

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 04/02/2022 at 1541 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: E Main Street, Lunenburg, Vermont

 

VEHICLE 1 TYPE : ATV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: MINOR

INJURIES: MINOR

HOSPITAL: LITTLE REGIONAL

 

VEHICLE 2 TYPE: SEDAN

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: FRONT END PASSENGER DAMAGE

INJURIES: NONE

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 04/02/2022 hours the Vermont State Police (VSP) were notified of an ATV crash versus car. Dispatch advised that an 8 year old was involved. VSP arrived on scene and was notified that the child was transported to Littleton Regional Hospital, in New Hampshire for minor injuries.

 

Investigation revealed there were two minors on the ATV. Operator #2 of the sedan, was a minor as well. VSP investigation revealed that Operator #1 of the ATV paused before crossing the road, and did not yield for oncoming traffic. The operator of the ATV almost made it to the driveway before making contact with the right side of Operator #2’s vehicle. Operator #2 (16) was not injured and had slowed down to approximately 10 mph causing minor damage to the ATV. There were no serious injuries sustained during this crash.

 

This incident remains an open investigation.

 

