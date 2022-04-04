Smart Dust Market Analysis by Industry Perspective, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2029

AMR Logo

The global smart dust market is driven by the increasing use of smart dust in agriculture industry by the farmers.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in the adoption of smart dust technology in agricultural, medicine, and industrial monitoring drives the growth of the smart dust market. Smart dust technology increases the efficiency of devices such as GPS receivers, security & tracking devices, and radioactive sensors, which drives the market growth. In addition, the rise in demand for related data and advancements in technologies also propel market growth.

Smart dust technology is useful in security and tracking as well as in monitoring activities in the military, which also boosts the growth of the smart dust market. However, the high cost of implementation and deployment hampers the smart dust market growth. Contrarily, smart dust technology reduces overall infrastructural and system costs, leading to an increase in its adoption across organizations during the forecast period.

In addition, ongoing technological advancements such as the incorporation of IoT in smart dust and new product launches by major players operating in the market are expected to create various growth opportunities for the smart dust market.

Several industrial sectors have already installed small sensor technologies to monitor machinery working across a plant or factory. Oil refineries, chemical plants, and mines are places where the sensor networks that are already installed could be upgraded to smart dust for better monitoring. Smart technology is also used in consumer goods businesses with large operations for monitoring to boost inventory control and enhance security by wirelessly monitoring their products.

Smart dust can help improve medical treatments and health monitoring by analyzing the process going on within the human body. A process as simple as fitting a prosthetic limb could be improved by using smart dust by scattering tiny sensors around the area where prostheses will attach, smart dust technology can look out for areas of increased temperature and monitor the implantation.

Major players analyzed in the market include BetaBatt Inc., Cleverciti Systems GmbH, Civic Smart Inc, Crossbow Technology Inc., Defendec Inc., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Smartdust Solutions Ltd., Valarm LLC, and White Labs Pte. Ltd.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

• New technology called ‘Smart Dust’ is a battery-free, energy harvesting 'sense-it-all' with integrated pre-quantum superposition processor and AI that communicates wirelessly with cloud. Smart dust with an integrated capillary system and markers is expected to act as powerful tool in combating viruses & detecting pathogens.

• An IIT-incubated start-up Antariksh developed a 'smart bin system' called “Air Bin” in April, 2020 in India to prevent the spread of COVID-19 through waste generated at hospitals, clinics, public places, and quarantine zones.

• During COVID-19 outbreak, rise in smart dust in applications for the healthcare industry from diagnostic procedures without surgery to monitoring devices help people with disabilities.

