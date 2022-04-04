Suspect Sought in an Assault on a Police Officer and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3000 Block of Naylor Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault on a Police Officer and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, April 1, 2022, in the 3000 block of Naylor Road, Southeast.

At approximately 10:10 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspects then assaulted the victim, and on-duty Special Police Officer. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and the suspects then fled the scene.

One of the suspects was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.