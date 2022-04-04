Suspect Sought in a Burglary One and Attempted Fourth Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 3500 Block of O Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a Burglary One and Attempted Fourth Degree Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in the 3500 block of O Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:30 am, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect approached the sleeping victim. The victim awakened to the suspect attempting to engage in unwanted sexual contact with the victim. The suspect then fled the scene with property belonging to the victim.

The suspect has been described as a 20-35 year-old white male, approximately 5’8” in height, wearing a red, white, and blue beanie with a pom-pom-like ball on top.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.