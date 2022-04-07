SNAH Helps Solve Many of The Challenges of the US Healthcare System
U.S. Healthcare: How Can SNAH and NEMT Help Expand In-Home and Community Care?
The current healthcare industry direly needs SNAH.”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home and community care are becoming increasingly popular in the United States, as more people choose these options over hospitals, retirement communities, and long-term care facilities. A recent report found that 60% of patients preferred to move towards at-home or community care and away from a hospital or hospital-related settings for care. A barrier many people experience is reliable transportation to and from appointments and other care needs to help them stay in their home and community.
— Elena Lopez
Even before the pandemic changed the face of health and care worldwide, the American Hospital Association reported 3.6 million Americans failed to receive the care they need because of transportation. The shift to add more virtual care to increase patient monitoring is helping ease this problem and non-emergency medical transport is part of the solution.
SNAH and NEMT
So how can SNAH help expand in-home and community care? NEMT, or non-emergency medical transportation, is one way. NEMT services provide transportation for those who have difficulty getting to and from medical appointments independently. This includes seniors, people with disabilities, and anyone else who may need help to get to and from medical appointments.
SNAH medical software can provide NEMT services in all 50 states, connecting drivers and other qualified non-emergency medical transporters with those who need it. NEMT includes transportation that is both planned and on-demand. This service can comprise a ride for last-minute needs or even urgent care facilities.
SNAH, NEMT, and Urgent Care
Patients can find a wide range of urgent care options. These facilities are becoming more popular. Opportunities are expanding past routine illnesses and injuries that help people avoid costly emergency room visits or clog up hospital ERs. Urgent care centers handle around 90 million office visits every year. Urgent care centers offer:
• Walk-in service
• Extended hours
• Lab work and x-rays
• On-site prescription drugs
• Online check-in
Some even offer telehealth services. The medical community is seeing expansion in urgent care types, with more options for specialties, including:
• Orthopedics
• Dentistry
• Cardiac (For patients with potential cardiovascular urgent needs)
• Mental health
SNAH NEMT services can help connect patients with the urgent care center that is best for them, whether it’s one near their home or work.
SNAH to Improve Telehealth
Besides NEMT and caregiver services, SNAH also offers software to support telehealth. By connecting all a patient's records, such as:
• Medical history
• Imaging
• Lab results
• Medications
• Episodes of care
SNAH can provide a longitudinal view of a patient’s health. This information helps improve the quality of care patients receive and helps prevent medical errors. During a telehealth appointment, it's vital to have all this information readily available. SNAH can provide this for both the patient and the provider during a telehealth visit, which is secure and HIPAA-compliant.
It also helps care plans get shared with patients and their caregivers to help ensure continuity of care. SNAH also offers a secure messaging system so administrators can communicate with all care team members to reduce medical errors further. These costly mistakes come with a $20
billion price tag.
SNAH To Streamline Prescriptions
Another area of frustration that can help patients with in-home and community care is prescription management. It's challenging to keep track of all the medications a person is taking, especially if they are seeing different doctors. This is where SNAH's pharmacy portal can help.
SNAH's pharmacy portal offers a structure for facilities, providers, pharmacies, and patients vital to project in-home and community health care to the next level. The pharmacy portal helps patients get prescriptions faster, improving the overall quality of care. It also facilitates medication management across different medical providers and can help prevent medication errors.
The U.S. healthcare industry has seen profound changes in recent years, from how we perceive and use medical insurance to advancements in technology that are helping to improve patient care. One company, SNAH, is at the forefront of helping to improve U.S. healthcare by utilizing innovative software to bridge all areas of the healthcare sector together for superior care. NEMT, caregiver services, and their pharmacy portal are just a few ways SNAH is helping
improve in-home and community care.
Elena Lopez
Nothing But Us Care/SNAH, Inc
+1 833-705-2273
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Best Medical Software