OBELA HOMMUS JUST GOT A WHOLE LOT SWEETER WITH THE LAUNCH OF A NEW SERIOUSLY DELICIOUS PLANT-BASED CHOCOLATE DIP
The indulgent chocolate Dessert Dip & Spread made from chickpeas is plant-based and gluten, dairy and nut-free
More Australians are embracing plant-based foods than ever before. Obela’s Chocolate Dessert Dip & Spread is packed with wholesome Australian grown chickpeas, premium cocoa and blended tahini”SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Obela Australia has announced a sweet new addition to its hommus range, an indulgent Chocolate Dessert Dip, available in Woolworths stores now. Satisfyingly rich and creamy, the new chocolate dip made from chickpeas has all the sweet chocolately goodness you know and love.
— Cheryl Lay, Senior Brand Manager
Crafted from wholesome Australian-grown chickpeas, delicious cocoa and premium tahini, Obela Chocolate Dessert Dip & Spread is 100% plant-based as well as gluten, dairy and nut-free making it the perfect ‘bring-along’ or lunch box snack when paired with fresh strawberries or pretzels.
With 50% less sugar than other chocolate hazelnut spreads and 80% less saturated fat, chocolate-lovers can also feel better about indulging their sweet tooth with every dip.
Cheryl Ley, Senior Brand Manager at Obela noted: "More Australians are embracing plant-based foods than ever before, and we’re super excited to bring a new snacking innovation to this space! Obela’s Chocolate Dessert Dip & Spread is packed with wholesome Australian grown chickpeas, premium cocoa and blended tahini, so you can enjoy a deliciously indulgent snack that's better for you."
Obela Chocolate Dessert Dip (3x 50g) is available now in Woolworths stores across Australia for RRP $4.00 in the chilled dips section.
-ENDS-
About Obela
At Obela, we are passionate about making an array of fresh, healthy and wholesome dips and spreads and are constantly searching for exciting and authentic food experiences that can bring people together and excite the senses. Since our humble beginnings crafting great hommus in 1986 in New York, USA, Obela has become a leader in the refrigerated dips and spreads category and Australian producer of top-selling hommus products.
Find Obela on social:
● Instagram: @obela_au
● Facebook: @ObelaAU
● Hashtags: #obelaau
Eliza Inglis
Poem Group
+61 400 109 407
email us here