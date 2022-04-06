Tracy Cooke Slated to Minister at the Prophetic Thrust Conference in New Castle, PA
Creating a hunger for more of God with a life-giving word, Prophet Tracy Cooke will inspire conference attendees on April 23rd-24th.
We make ourselves available to impart His healing touch and see lives changed for the better by God’s love made manifest in the here and now”NEW BERN, NC, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With miracles, signs, and wonders at the forefront of his ministry, Prophet Tracy Cooke will minister to believers at an upcoming conference in Pennsylvania. The event is hosted by Drs. Mark and Jill Kauffman, the pastors of Jubilee Ministries International City Church in New Castle. Slated to help those who are ready to receive a restorative message of hope and healing, the two-day Prophetic Thrust Conference will also include the ministry of Apostles Dale and LuAnne Mast. They serve as Senior Pastors to Destiny Christian Church in Dover, Delaware, a multi-cultural, non-denominational, Spirit-filled church.
— Prophet Tracy Cooke
“We’re very grateful to the Kauffmans for hosting what we already know will be a powerful event. Together with Dale and LuAnne, we anticipate an incredible time in the Lord. We’ve already set our hearts to give the Holy Spirit freedom to minister and impact the lives of everyone who attends. We make ourselves available to impart His healing touch and see lives changed for the better by God’s love made manifest in the here and now,” said Cooke.
Cooke will kick off the event at the evening service on Saturday, April 23rd, at 6:30 pm. Then, the Masts will minister at 10:00 am on Sunday the 24th. That evening at 6:00 pm, Cooke will again bring the Word with a continued emphasis on healing and the prophetic. The conference will be live-streamed for those who cannot attend in person.
Always on the move, Cooke is also scheduled in May to minister at the Rock Church in Virginia Beach, Virginia, with Bishop Anne Gimenez.
The last day to register for the Prophetic Thrust Conference online is Saturday, April 23rd, 2022, at 5:00 pm. Click here to register via Jubilee Ministries International City Church. Or, to save a spot through Cooke Ministries, visit here.
For more information about Cooke Revivals Ministries, visit https://www.cookerevivals.org.
About Cooke Revivals Ministries:
Cooke Revivals Ministries touches people's lives via national and international revivals, radio, television, and the Elisha Training Center online.
About Prophet Tracy Cooke:
Prophet Tracy Cooke is the Founder and President of Cooke Revivals Ministries. He has ministered to the nations delivering the Word of God for over 30 years with a practical message that encourages men and women to live up to their full potential in Christ.
Conference Location Information:
14 E. Chartes St.
New Castle, PA 16102
Websites:
https://www.cookerevivals.org
https://www.cookerevivals.tv
Social Media:
https://www.youtube.com/c/cookerevivals
Tracy Allen Cooke
Cooke Revival Ministries
+1 833-917-2799
contact@cookrevivals.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other