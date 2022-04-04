Submit Release
News Search

There were 75 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,389 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated OOC, LSA, Negligent Operation, Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release - Incident 

 

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

         

CASE#: 22A4002055

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Gabriel Schrauf                             

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury               

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111 

 

DATE/TIME: 03/26/2022 at 2012 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Rt 122, Sheffield, Vermont

VIOLATION: Aggravated OOC, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Negligent Operation, Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Mitchell                          

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of an assault in the town of Sheffield involving Mitchell and another party. While in route to the call Troopers observed a vehicle off the side of the road, heavily damaged. Upon investigation it was determined Mitchell was operating the vehicle, and had left the scene of the initial crime in a vehicle that was not his. Troopers determined Mitchell caused damage to another vehicle’s windshield at the residence before driving away in the vehicle that was not his. Mitchell crashed the vehicle into a guardrail and continued traveling, before crashing again off the road on RT 122. It was determined Mitchell left the scene of the accident and did not abide by the duty to stop.  Mitchell was later located and cited to appear in Caledonia Court Criminal Division.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/25/2022 @ 0800 hours            

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated OOC, LSA, Negligent Operation, Unlawful Mischief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.