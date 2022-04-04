St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated OOC, LSA, Negligent Operation, Unlawful Mischief
CASE#: 22A4002055
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 03/26/2022 at 2012 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 122, Sheffield, Vermont
VIOLATION: Aggravated OOC, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Negligent Operation, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Jeffrey Mitchell
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of an assault in the town of Sheffield involving Mitchell and another party. While in route to the call Troopers observed a vehicle off the side of the road, heavily damaged. Upon investigation it was determined Mitchell was operating the vehicle, and had left the scene of the initial crime in a vehicle that was not his. Troopers determined Mitchell caused damage to another vehicle’s windshield at the residence before driving away in the vehicle that was not his. Mitchell crashed the vehicle into a guardrail and continued traveling, before crashing again off the road on RT 122. It was determined Mitchell left the scene of the accident and did not abide by the duty to stop. Mitchell was later located and cited to appear in Caledonia Court Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/25/2022 @ 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court