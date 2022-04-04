New Search Engine Vacadea.com Crawls Hundreds of Travel Sites to Find Cheapest Deals

A user booking on Vacadea's website.

Vacadea offers a side-by-side comparison of prices from different providers, allowing travelers to see who offers the best deal on flights, hotels, and more.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vacadea.com launched as the newest search engine for finding cheap travel deals today, allowing users to compare prices from hundreds of providers for flights, hotels, rental cars, and events.

"We're excited to offer a resource that makes it easy for people to find the best deals on travel," said Vacadea founder Namo Abdulla. "Our goal is to help travelers save money and time."

What makes Vacadea unique is how simple the whole process is. Users simply enter their travel details, and the site does the rest, comparing prices from hundreds of providers and displaying the best deals in seconds. Users no longer have to search through multiple websites or call a travel agent to find the best prices.

"Instead of using Expedia or Priceline, for example, people can now use Vacadea to get the best deals from both Expedia and Priceline and many other providers in one, simple search," said Abdulla. "Our website is really a one-stop-shop for all your travel needs."

Furthermore, Vacadea features a blog with travel tips to help users get the most out of their trips.

For more information or to start searching for cheap travel deals, visit Vacadea.com today.

About Vacadea:

Vacadea is based in Virginia, USA. The search engine officially launched on April 3, 2022 allowing travelers to find the best prices on flights, hotels, rental cars, activities and events. Vacadea is free to use, charging no booking fees. It offers a side-by-side comparison of prices from different providers, allowing travelers to see who offers the best deal. From Expedia to Priceline, from Hilton to Marriott, Vacadea is the common ground where all these providers meet.

