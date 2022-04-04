Philanthropist Dino Miliotis, Foundation Donates Car

Dino Miliotis hands Southport resident Vern Thurmond keys to a car "Words just can't describe what I'm feeling right now"

Hyer Calling's Pay it Forward Surprises Southport Man

I am humbled and I feel blessed” — Vern Thurmond

SOUTHPORT, NC, USA, April 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vern Thurmond, can't believe his luck. The 57-year-old laborer was handed the keys to a Mercedes-Benz this afternoon at a construction site on Eden Drive. "Words just can't describe what I'm feeling right now," said Thurmond, who was clearly emotional. "Dino is an amazing man and his generosity has changed my life."

Billionaire entrepreneur Dino Miliotis is on a mission to inspire. His Foundation, Hyer Calling, has been instrumental in assisting individuals who suffer from substance use disorder. The organization's claim, to be the gold standard in after-care for those on the road to recovery.

Miliotis has been a driving force in business. Gracing the pages of Forbes, Entrepreneur and People Magazine, to interviews with Sally Jesse Raphael and Oprah Winfrey, he's best known as the inventor of an all-natural insect repelling wristband, Bug-Ban, and made millions stocking the shelves of retail America. He was also instrumental in taking a fledgling concept, outsourced payroll, turning it into a multi-billion-dollar-a-year empire. But at the peak of his fame and fortune, Miliotis surrendered to an addiction with alcohol.

"All the money in the world can't buy your sobriety," said Miliotis. "I wanted my life back...I didn't just want to be alive, I wanted to live again." After becoming sober, Miliotis wrote his memoir 'There Is No Box'. "The book is a message of hope," he explains. "If I can do it, anyone can do it; I'm convinced that even a single touch of inspiration can change the world."

Miliotis helped form the Hyer Calling Foundation, a non-profit group dedicated to reducing the stigma of substance use disorder in the workplace. The Foundation raises funds to provide no-cost after-care career counseling, job placement assistance, legal, mental health, and other related services that insurance doesn't cover.

"I want the recovery community to proudly get back on its feet professionally as quickly as possible," said Miliotis. "Recovery isn't the end, it's just the beginning...just look at Vern."

"I quit for my daughter," said Thurmond, who has been sober for nearly 2 years. "But I was struggling...so I read Mr. Miliotis' story and I decided to reach out to him." A friendship immediately ensued. "I was kind of embarrassed to say anything, you know, but he was so easy to talk to," Thurmond explains. "He's been through it, so it was easy to talk about things."

"Vern is one of thousands of sober soldiers the Foundation has helped," said Miliotis. "I admire each and every one of them for their courage and inner strength."

After learning of Thurmond's recent car troubles and the challenges he faced making it to work on time, Miliotis' Foundation surprised him with a vehicle at his job-site. "A single act of kindness is what the world needs more than ever," said Thurmond. "I am humbled and I feel blessed."