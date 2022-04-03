Governor Newsom Statement on Mass Shooting in Sacramento

Published: Apr 03, 2022

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding today’s mass shooting in California’s state capital:

“Sadly, we once again mourn the lives lost and for those injured in yet another horrendous act of gun violence. Jennifer and I send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and to the wider community impacted by this terrible tragedy.

“As it is early in this investigation, my Administration will continue to work closely with local and state law enforcement as we monitor the situation.

“What we do know at this point is that another mass casualty shooting has occurred, leaving families with lost loved ones, multiple individuals injured and a community in grief. The scourge of gun violence continues to be a crisis in our country, and we must resolve to bring an end to this carnage.”

###