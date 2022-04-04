Shorewalkers’ 35th Annual Great Saunter Returns on May 7, 2022

Great Saunterers in Inwood Park, Manhattan

Participants circumnavigate a 32-mile route around the perimeter of Manhattan

Our mission is to one day walk the Great Saunter as a continuous, unobstructed loop around the perimeter of Manhattan. By participating in this epic urban hike, walkers are paving the way.” — Pam Cress, President, Shorewalkers

NEW YORK, NY, US, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Great Saunter, Shorewalkers’ signature 32-mile hike around the shoreline of Manhattan, is celebrating its 35th year in 2022, back stronger than ever following a 2-year hiatus during the global pandemic. Held on the first Saturday of May since its inception in 1985, this unique event was created by Shorewalkers founder, Cy A Adler to raise awareness about New York City’s waterfront and support efforts to build and preserve its open spaces as well as promote good health through walking.

The Great Saunter draws walkers from around the globe who love the challenge presented by the 32-mile distance as well as the opportunity to discover little known areas of New York City. In 2019, the last year the event ran due to the pandemic, 2009 participants registered, representing 37 states and 6 countries, and as this announcement goes to press, we are nearly at the 2500 event capacity mark for 2022 with similar global representation.

While the waterfront has changed considerably since 1985, the route has remained the same, excepting road closures or construction, and Shorewalkers is committed to its preservation and development into green spaces. Notes Shorewalkers' President, Pam Cress: "2022 marks the 35th anniversary of the Great Saunter, with more walkers joining us than ever before. While our walk will be easier and more scenic than in the early years, there is still much work to be done, especially along the Harlem and East River waterfronts. Our mission is to one day walk the Great Saunter as a continuous, unobstructed loop around the perimeter of Manhattan. By participating in this epic urban hike, walkers are paving the way for future generations to enjoy every mile of the New York City waterfront."

The event begins at 7 am at the historic Fraunces Tavern on Pearl Street in lower Manhattan, and at an average pace of 3 mph, takes approximately 12 hours to complete. The route heads north from Battery Park through Hudson River Park and along the Hudson River Greenway past the George Washington Bridge on up to Inwood Hill Park, then travels south along the Harlem and East Rivers, past 9 bridges, to end back at Fraunces Tavern.

An interactive map with mile markers, water stations and rest stops can be found on the Great Saunter event page. The event is held rain or shine.

Registration for the event is $30 for an individual, with group rates available for groups of 2-4, and Shorewalkers’ members enjoy a 50% discount off all level entry fees.

Friends & Sponsors

We’d like to thank the following organizations for their support of this year’s event: the Coca Cola Company, Con Edison, Creative Planning, Parks & Recreation Dept of the City of New York, Fairway Market, Freewalkers and PROFOOT.

We are also grateful to current & past mayors of NYC: Eric Adams, Bill de Blasio & Michael Bloomberg, current & former Manhattan Borough Presidents, Mark Levine & Gale Brewer, NYC Parks Commissioner Susan Donoghue and the NYC Parks & Recreation Dept as well as our host, the historic Fraunces Tavern, our designer, Mike Dereix, our event coordinator, Richard Hulnick and our photographer, Darin Chumbley.

Official Social Media channels:

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Shorewalkers

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/shorewalkers_ny/

Twitter https://twitter.com/ShorewalkersNY

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/shorewalkers-inc

About Shorewalkers:

Shorewalkers is a non-profit environmental, hiking organization launched in 1982 dedicated to promoting and preserving New York City’s waterfront. It has been a leading advocate for projects such as the Grand Harlem River Park, the 330-mile Hudson River Trail, and in developing the Batt to Bear Trail, 56 miles from the Battery to Bear Mountain.

Why We Walk