The world’s smallest cross flow fan series
High performance of miniature crossflow fans from OLC Inc.PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OLC Inc., a US manufacturer of the world’s smallest cross flow fans, extended its new X series of the product and is in immediate availability. X series boost the speed up to 11500RPM, increase static pressure by 30%, and doubles airflow volume. With this performance, one OLC’s fan can replace five small axial flow fans. Because of using less parts, addition to achieve higher reliability, OLC products offer extra values to its customers by lower cost in manufacturing and components.
OLC’s products offer a unique, small sized cross flow fan, i.e. tangential fan, for customers to design a variety of the lowest profile products, and turn-key modules widely using in mission critical and high reliable electronics cooling, thermoelectric cooling/heating, micro air curtain, generating airflow pattern and where space is limited.
The new X series’ increasing airflow volume and pressure, further expands its applications into higher power of heat or cold dissipation. Because of its compact style, it is very beneficial for aerospace and scientific instruments as well as portable electronics. The X series offers five models measured in length of its air outlet from 1”(25.4mm) to 5”(127mm) with unique height of 23mm. With the built-in tachometer sensor, the speed of the X series can be controlled by regulating 5VDC or 12VDC. It also can be controlled by PWM. The full ball bearing system supports motor continuously running with life expectancy greater than 65K hours with RoHS compliance.
OLC Inc. is a company dedicated in development and manufacturing of the world’s smallest cross flow fans for decades in US. Products have been used worldwide in communication, medical, aerospace, electronics and transportation industries, from startups to Fortune 100 companies. For more information, visit: www.olc-inc.com.
