NFT Game changer Dasahev Charlemagne speaks at Miami NFT Week’s “Put your money where your mouth is”

The NFT World Has A New Power Player - Da Lab's Dasahev Charlemagne speaks at Miami NFT Week’s “Put your money where your mouth is” panel

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED SATES, April 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Sunday, April 3rd, 2022, Dasahev Charlemagne, founder of DaLab will be a panelist amongst other NFT experts at the Miami NFT Week conference held at Mana Wynwood Convention Center. The panelist will talk about financial gains and how to monetize in the NFT and Metaverse world in a segment titled “Put Your Mouth Where Your Money Is”. The panelists are Stefano Rosso(Moderator), Jasmine Cooper, Mauritzio Sologenic, and Dasahev Charlemagne.Dasahev Charlemagne, has created a Metaverse platform for e-athletes who didn’t make the professional roster a chance to train, compete, and win large prize pools. Founded in 2018, Da Lab was created as a way to unite the newly emerging world of esports. What started as a league and tournaments has fostered the community into something more.“With technological advances of blockchain, web3, dApp and cryptocurrency, we’re taking our platform into the metaverse,” said Dasahev. “We’re rebuilding the foundation, incorporating new technologies, and giving our existing community more.”After much success as a self-professed and independently funded gamer and streamer, CEO and President, Dasahev Charlamagne better known as Josh, formulated the concept of the platform. He began by giving away prizes funded from his own earnings, to what was then known as the Labrat Community.“The Da Lab Rats have a community of competitive gaming organizations. Together the LabRats drive and influence tournaments.” explained Charlemagne. “They have perks of measurable earnings, content houses led by celebrities, high prize pools; just by registering they still get rewards, even if they finish last.”The gamers of Da Lab spend most of their time consuming eSports content and connecting with players and teams. To expand visibility, the gaming community connects on platforms like Twitch, Twitter, and Youtube. As eSports viewership grows, so do the ties between competitive gaming enthusiasts and the traditional sports industry.Embracing Crypto, Da Lab but has formulated their own form of currency, Chedda Cheese. The introduction of the new currency, Chedda Cheese allows their gamers to earn an actual salary. LabRats will get rewarded for signing up to tournaments and Chedda Cheese will fuel the gamer community.