Renegades Worldwide Release Their First Official Music Video – Automatic Flow – Featuring Vas Angelov and Wrista
The Anticipation is Over as the Unique Hip Hop Collaborative Gives us their First Video Release
Considering what we had to work with, ...the product came out great. And it was paid for with Science Fiction Movie Posters. You can’t make stuff like this up.”OAKLAND , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renegades Worldwide have just released their debut video for the track Automatic Flow, off their newly released debut album Global Domination, and just like the origin of the collaborative itself, there may have never been a more unique story in music.
The track itself features veteran Swiss chopper emcee, Vas Angelov, lyrically murdering an eerily slow melodic beat with the quick lyrical precision like only Vas can deliver. After Vas displays his distaste for the current hip hop scene, and closing his second verse with devout Faith, we are greeted by a musical interlude and a special cameo from Wrista, one of three guest emcees on the album, hailing from the Kingdom of Bahrain. Wrista is the perfect closer to Vas and shows us that he can keep up with the lyrical executioner as he throws down his verse, letting us know he can spit fire like a blowtorch.
As for the video, it may be no surprise that with the album Global Domination, being the record companies debut album, and this being their debut video, there wasn’t a huge budget to work with. “I had Vas and Wrista record themselves in their studios and send me the footage, and then I had a professional dancer and model I like to work with, by the name of Disintog, dance for a couple minutes over the instrumental.” Explains executive producer, the Five 1 Hero. The next step was production.
The Five 1 Hero went directly to a good friend of his, a professional videographer that can’t be named due to his professional studio affiliations, that goes by the name of “Dr. Anonymous”. Dr. Anonymous took on the project on the side, and requested payment, not in the form of money, but two rare science fiction posters instead, totaling about $350.00. “Considering what we had to work with, a couple clips of a rapper from Switzerland, one clip of a rapper from Bahrain, and a couple clips of a Venezuelan dancer, the product came out great. And it was paid for with Science Fiction Movie Posters. You can’t make stuff like this up.” Says Hero.
