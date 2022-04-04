The Evolution of Smart & Digital Construction Technologies
Post Covid-19 strategies and technologies to fast track construction projects across India.
Construction Technology Excellence Summit & Expo India 2022”BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging Markets Middle East is pleased to announce the launch of the exclusive Construction Technology Excellence Summit & Expo 9th & 10th June in Bangalore, India, which is being hosted under the theme “The Evolution of smart & Digital Construction Technologies”.
This summit will focus on post Covid-19 strategies and technologies to fast track construction projects across India. The country is set to be the third largest construction market in the world by 2022, with multi-billion dollar investments in excess of US$ 777 billion on sustainable infrastructure projects such as the development of smart cities, housing projects, commercial properties, industrials cities, health care cities, leisure and hospitality projects, finical districts, airports and airport cities, ports, educational cities and transportation projects. This summit will provide all the participating public and private sector stakeholders with unlimited project insights and excellent business exchange opportunities.
We at Emerging Markets Middle East would like to request all the public and private construction sector stakeholders to actively participate in this exclusive event.
About Emerging Markets Middle East:
Emerging Markets Middle East is a leading provider of cutting-edge business intelligence solutions that caters to public and private sector client's globally. Our core business function is to help clients discover sustainable business opportunities in new and emerging markets to make lucrative investments into. We create new business opportunities and bring them to our client's because we strongly believe that our success is built around our client’s success and we strive to make sure that every client sees a true return on the investment they make as well as the time they take out of their busy schedule to work with us.
We identify upcoming mega projects, investment opportunities, business objectives and technological requirements across various sectors and conceptualize exclusive platforms in the form of conferences, expos, trainings, workshops and virtual events. These platforms are strategically developed to connect experts, solution providers, investors and project owners or projects stakeholders to meet, network and develop new business partnerships as well as expand on existing business partnerships.
We help clients identify the right business opportunities, create brand awareness, present their business case to the right set of prospects, showcase their products and technology in front of their potential clients, further develop existing business partnerships, develop new business partnerships and facilitate the entire deal making process.
