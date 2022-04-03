Submit Release
PHILIPPINES, April 3 - Press Release April 2, 2022

De Lima thanks Court for granting her medical furlough; grateful to supporters for their prayers

Re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima expressed her gratitude to the court handling one of her cases for allowing her to go on a medical furlough to undergo a general medical examination as prescribed by her doctors.

Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 256 Judge Romeo Buenaventura, who is handling one of De Lima's cases, granted the Senator's Very Urgent Motion for Medical Furlough filed last March 30.

"I thank the Court for acting with concern by granting my request to undergo a routine annual checkup," she said.

In a two-page Order, Judge Buenaventura granted De Lima's request to go on a medical furlough at the Manila Doctor's Hospital on April 5 to 6 for a period of not more than 48 hours for her medical checkup.

"Accordingly, for health and humanitarian reasons and considering the urgency of the matter, the subject motion is hereby GRANTED," the Order read.

De Lima's Very Urgent Motion for Medical Furlough was filed following the recommendation of her personal doctors that she "again, immediately undergo an executive/general checkup" considering her medical history.

"A general medical examination is scheduled this April 2022 for Accused De Lima in order to ensure that every aspect of her health is well and that she does not suffer from any serious illness, considering that she is already in her senior years," part of her five-page Motion read.

During a medical checkup in 2018, an impression of a liver mass was found on De Lima, which later turned out to be benign at that time. However, she "was advised to have the same mass annually checked in order to ensure that it continues to be benign."

De Lima assured the Court that "she will not be staying in the hospital longer than what is called for or necessary for the conduct of the prescribed tests" and that she will be observing health and safety protocols.

De Lima recently denounced fake news about her supposed death, saying that the attempt of fake news peddlers to spread lies about her is already beyond condemnation, calling it "an abomination of all sense of decency, fairness, and morality."

"It is they who deserve to be in jail, not me," she said.

