Leni-Kiko will consult affected in back-to-office plan for BPOs: Pangilinan

LIKE an April Fools' Day joke, thousands of employees found themselves returning to the offices on Friday in compliance with the government's insensitive policy that is being implemented amid health uncertainties and high cost of fuel and other commodities.

"Parang bad joke itong nangyari sa ibang empleyado, gaya ng BPO workers. Marami sa kanila ang nagtatanong pa rin kung bakit pinipilit ang pagbabalik sa opisina habang maayos at mas produktibo pa silang nakakapaggrabaho sa bahay," Pangilinan said.

"Sasabak na naman sa trapik, magbabayad ng mahal na gasolina, gagastos ng mahal sa bawat paglabas ng bahay. Bakit hindi sila kinokonsulta?" he said. "Baka nakakalimutan natin na ang pinakamahalagang yaman ng anumang kumpanya o negosyo ay ang tao. Dapat silang pakinggan sa pagpapatupad ng anumang polisiya," he added.

Pangilinan said the welfare of employees should be the utmost consideration being the most valuable resources of any business or organization.

"Ang tandem ng Leni-Kiko ay magkokonsulta, papahalagahan ang boses ng empleyado sa return to office issue para ang anumang polisiya ay siguradong makakabuti sa kanilang kapakanan," he said.

When the pandemic hit the world, companies swiftly made adjustments on work set-ups, finding working from home or remote work the safe alternative to shield people from the virus.

In many cases, flexible or remote work has been found to be a more productive yet less stressful arrangement for both the employees and employers.

"Napakamanhid na utusan na lang basta ang mga empleyado na lumabas ng bahay, magdusa sa trapik at gumastos para mabuhay ang ekonomiya," Pangilinan said.

"Sobra-sobra na ang sakripisyo ng ating mga kababayan sa pandemyang ito, habang wala

o maliit na ayuda lang ang natanggap. Gobyerno dapat ang tutulong sa tao, pero ito pa ang nagpapahirap," he added.

Pangilinan said he hopes the government will hear out the side of workers, not only the management, in firming up its order to return to office.

"There may be a set-up that will be both beneficial to both employee and employers and to economic recovery, and it doesn't always happen inside the office," Pangilinan said.