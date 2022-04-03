HCM City int’l travel expo to take place in September

VIETNAM, April 3 -

The 16th International Travel Expo – Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC 2022) will take place in September. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The 16th International Travel Expo – Hồ Chí Minh City (ITE HCMC 2022) will take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in District 7 on September 8 - 10. The ITE HCMC, the largest and most established travel event in the Mekong Delta region, will be held under the theme “Growing Forward Together” as part of the efforts to revive inbound tourism.

The hybrid event will feature more than 200 exhibitors, including airlines, hotels and resorts, tour operators, foreign travel promotion agencies, and enterprises from 45 Vietnamese cities and provinces.

It also expects to attract 150 international buyers who are leaders of travel agencies and MICE organisers from major markets, such as Southeast Asia, the Europe, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the US, Australia, and New Zealand.

Various events will be held on the sidelines of the expo, for example a MICE travel forum, ITE HCMC 2022 Travel Awards, and Travel Fun Fair Day with lots of discounts and promotional deals offered.

Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Lê Trương Hiền Hoa told a press conference in Hà Nội on Thursday that the annual ITE HCMC returns after being called off for two years because of COVID-19. It offers an ideal platform for destinations, travel agencies, hotel and resort operators and others to promote their products and services.

Each exhibitor will also run a 3D pavilion with virtual assistants to increase interactions with online visitors. — VNS