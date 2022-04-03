Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault and Cruelty to a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1001906
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zachary Trocki
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 03/24/2022 at approximately 2000 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Missing Link Rd, Rockingham, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Cruelty to a Child
ACCUSED: Michael P. Hutt
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
Sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: JUVENILE
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 25th, 2022, Vermont State Police received information regarding an assault of a child. In conjunction with an investigation conducted by the Vermont Department of Children and Families (DCF), on April 2nd, 2022, Michael P. Hutt was arrested and charged with Domestic Assault and Cruelty to a Child. Hutt was released and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 04/04/2022 at 1230 hours to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/04/2022 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.