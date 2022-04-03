Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault and Cruelty to a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1001906

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zachary Trocki

STATION: Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 03/24/2022 at approximately 2000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Missing Link Rd, Rockingham, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Cruelty to a Child

 

ACCUSED: Michael P. Hutt                                              

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

Sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: JUVENILE

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 25th, 2022, Vermont State Police received information regarding an assault of a child. In conjunction with an investigation conducted by the Vermont Department of Children and Families (DCF), on April 2nd, 2022, Michael P. Hutt was arrested and charged with Domestic Assault and Cruelty to a Child. Hutt was released and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 04/04/2022 at 1230 hours to answer to the charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/04/2022 at 1230 hours            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault and Cruelty to a Child

