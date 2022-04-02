Submit Release
Re: Road Closed

Roadway now open both lanes on Rt.131 in Weathersfield

Patrick Moran                                                                  

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

NCIC Tac Liaison/IT Liaison

 Vermont State Police B Troop

1330 Westminster Heights RD

Westminster Vt. 05158                                            

802-722-4600

802-722-4690 Fax

patrick.moran@vermont.gov

 

 

 

From: Moran, Patrick Sent: Saturday, April 2, 2022 1:48 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Road Closed

 

Department of Public Safety  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

[ In the area of 2335 VT Route 131 Weathersfield both lanes of traffic  is CLOSED  due to a   MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT,

This incident is expected to last for  UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE  .  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

Please drive carefully.  

