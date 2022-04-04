Submit Release
OnPoint 1-1 and GallantFew Presents Heroes of America Marathon

We are designed to run, and we increase our chance of daily happiness when we do so.”
— Jeff Galloway
COLUMBUS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPoint 1-1 will present Heroes of America Marathon, taking place at National Infantry Museum on May 27 & 28, 2022, and featuring several guest speakers including Olympic Gold Medalist Jeff Galloway.

OnPoint 1-1 is proud to bring Heroes of America Marathon to the Columbus area and National Infantry Museum for the chance to honor all of America’s heroes. Heroes of America Marathon will be raising funds to support Back the Blue, Tunnels to Towers, and more.

Tickets are available at www.heroesofamericamarathon.org.

OnPoint 1-1 is a 501(c)3) non-profit, whose mission is to raise awareness and funds by hosting events. The Heroes of America Marathon is an event that celebrates more than just the military heroes, but the fire department, police, EMS, hospitals, nurses, etc...

