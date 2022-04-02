Betsy Ross Bridge, Aramingo Avenue Ramp to I-95 South to Close Beginning April 11 for Reconstruction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will fully close the ramp to southbound Interstate 95 at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange and implement a new detour beginning Monday, April 11, through mid-2023, that sends traffic from the Bridge or from Aramingo Avenue to the adjacent Bridge Street Interchange to access southbound I-95 in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.

The new detour will direct motorists from the Betsy Ross Bridge to continue through the interchange area to south on Aramingo Avenue, then west on the new, partially-opened Adams Avenue Connector to a right turn on Torresdale Avenue and south on Harbison Avenue/Aramingo Avenue to access the ramp to southbound I-95 at the Bridge Street Interchange.

Aramingo Avenue motorists heading for southbound I-95 at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange will turn onto the Adams Avenue Connector and follow the same detour to southbound I-95.

The westbound Adams Avenue Connector will remain closed to traffic between Ashland Street and Aramingo Avenue.

Bridge traffic heading to northbound I-95 will continue to utilize the same detour through the interchange that has been in place since mid-2021.

With the new detour in place, PennDOT's contractor will close and demolish the remainder of the deteriorated ramp to southbound I-95 and allow its reconstruction as part of the connecting ramp from the Bridge to remain on schedule for completion and reopening in mid-2023.

Motorists entering Pennsylvania via the Betsy Ross Bridge are advised to remain alert for slowing traffic as drivers become acclimated to the new detour.

Work at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange is part of the $93.6 million BR2 project to reconstruct and improve the ramps between the bridge, Aramingo Avenue and I-95.

