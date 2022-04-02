Submit Release
News Search

There were 507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,553 in the last 365 days.

American Brand Newyorkjewelrys Introduces Dainty Opal Necklace on Etsy

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opal is used as a gemstone in jewelry, as it gives beautiful iridescent sparkles. The most beautiful species are mined in Hungary. Because it is found in a wide variety of bright colors, it is named flaming opal, scaly opal, and oriental opal. A species found in Mexico is known in the trade as fire opal, honey opal, and flame opal; This opal, which is red, orange and sometimes Greenish yellow, shimmers in fiery red tones. The type of opal we use in this necklace is called "White Opal". Normally, pure opal is colorless. Irregularities in the structure of opal give it its background color. Iron, manganese oxide and organic carbon added to the structure can add a creamy, orangish and black color to opal. The stone known as milky opal contains air bubbles.

Opal can occur in many geological environments: It usually requires igneous or volcanic rocks, but any silicate rock can also form. Silica globules are formed as a result of rock-water interaction processes. The presence of a warm water source accelerates these processes. However, a very high temperature is also not required. For the formation of silica globules, an acidic environment other than warm water, the presence of clays in the environment and even bacterial life may be sufficient. These water sources carrying silica globules can seep through cracks in rocks, channels in lava or cracks in a fossilized tree and accumulate here. The diameters of the globules may change during this precipitation; This causes the color of the reflected light to change. The colorful opal stone formed as a result of this process becomes very valuable. According to the calculations, 5 million years is required for the accumulation of 1 centimeter opal in the regions of the world 40 meters deep from the earth. Opalin Magical properties This stone of deceptive hopes and dreams, secret passions, and superstitions, is the favorite stone of sorcerers and alchemists. Opal intensifies intuition and encourages inspiration. Opals help remember past lives. The magical properties are related to the color of the stone and Opal has many of its magical properties since the colors are very diverse. For example, Opal, on the one hand, is a stone of sympathy and compassion, on the other hand, a stone of thieves, Nurses and Doctors are not a guardian, but can explain their souls and thoughts and also cause their wearer to act stupid. People with unstable characters would better avoid wearing Opal. To enhance the magical properties of the opal, this should be mounted in gold or silver. Opal reaches its maximum strength in October.

This silver necklace can be a wonderful wedding gift or Mother’s Day gift. This product, which emerged as a versatile, minimal and cool daily necklace, will be the best gift option for brides and bridesmaids at weddings. It will also be an elegant piece that will complement your stylish combination on birthdays, anniversaries and special days. This piece is fine chains alone or available in our ETSY shop, it looks stunning when stacked perfectly with many necklaces of different lengths, such as pendants and chokers! The design of our ETSY store has been developed to make it easier for you to access and purchase visual and written information of our products within categories such as personalized, women, men (Valentine's Day, Special Days, Anniversary).

For more details, please visit:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/newyorkjewels

Website: https://www.etsy.com/listing/1172650997


Newyorkjewelrys
Emma
elegantsilver34@gmail.com

You just read:

American Brand Newyorkjewelrys Introduces Dainty Opal Necklace on Etsy

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.