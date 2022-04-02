Why Dangbei projector market share ranks No.2 in the industry in less than 3 years of entry
Dangbei Projector with sales increasing 62% year-on-year, surpassed brands such as JMGO and Xiaomi. In 2021, Dangbei projectors grew 400%, 275%, 136%, and...NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITES STATES, April 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, according to The latest intelligent projection data report from RUNTO, the dark horse of the projection industry, Dangbei Projector, once again showed amazing results, with sales increasing 62% year-on-year and 40% ringgit in the case of out-of-stock, surpassing brands such as JMGO and Xiaomi; while achieving the proud achievement of being number one in the industry in the case of no out-of-stock. Also in the 2021 report, Dangbei projectors grew 400%, 275%, 136%, and 65.9% in the four quarters respectively. These figures enable us to observe that Dangbei projectors are still growing at a high rate with their strong products, even if they are affected by the chip shortage in the industry.
In 2019, Dangbei stepped into the projector industry based on its large screen software business. After quickly setting up its hardware development team and professional after-sales service team, coupled with its original advantage in software development, Dangbei launched several powerful products. From then on, it has quickly opened up the projector market and gained the recognition of the industry as well as users.
It has been 3 years since the first product launched. Dangbei remains the fastest growing brand in the industry every year, which is closely related to its product strength and brand strategy. Among these products, two of them have made Dangbei the leading projector brand.
How did Dangbei reach the top of the projector industry?
In current years, smart projectors have been becoming the most-increasing category in the home electronics industry. Data from RUNTO shows that in 2021, China's smart projector sales have exceeded 4.8 million units, and annual sales have exceeded 11.6 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of nearly 30%. According to projection professional media predictions, the demand for smart projectors has not yet reached its peak.
Compared with TVs, projectors are able to achieve a much larger viewing image, perfectly meeting the actual demand of the generation nowadays, which boosts the quick march of the projector industry. As the projected image is much bigger, much higher brightness is necessarily needed. From the smart projector market segmentation in these two years, high brightness smart projector sales are increasing, based on which Dangbei shifts its current strategy to focus on the high-end projector field with more effort and attention to the aspect of projector brightness.
First of all, last year Dangbei X3 laser projector was released. This projector features high-end ALPD laser light source technology, with a major advantage of "high brightness". Therefore, the brightness of Dangbei X3 reaches 3200 ANSI lumens, making it possible to watch the projection in the living room during the day without drawing the curtains. What's more, it broke the dilemma that LED projectors are difficult to break through 3000+. Dangbei X3 has become the best value-protecting product to buy in 2021 after its release. Dangbei X3 won the "Jingdong High-end Brand of the Year Award" last year, and won the "No. 1 Jingdong HD Projector" and "No. 1 Long-focus Laser Projector" in succession.
Dangbei projector has completely broken the embarrassing situation of "watching projection in a small dark room" and accelerated the pace of projector into the common people's home. In the future, Dangbei projector will develop better products and provide better large screen services with a professional attitude. And as a young brand, in just three years, Dangbei has surpassed old brands such as Xiaomi and JMGO and reached the second position in the industry.
