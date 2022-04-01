Updated with Video Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 100 Block of 46th Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, March 13, 2022, in the 100 block of 46th Place, Northeast.

At approximately 2:48 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the report of a shooting at the listed location. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the pictures below and in this video: https://youtu.be/Iz1ZtctbDqY

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.