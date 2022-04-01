Suspects Sought in an Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 3100 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in the 3100 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast.

At approximately 11:20 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded US currency from the victims. The suspects then fled the scene without obtaining property.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.