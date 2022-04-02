Submit Release
DHHL News Release: Kaʻuluokahaʻi Sewer Line Flushing Scheduled

(Kapolei, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), through its contractor Underground Services, Inc., is scheduled to flush the underground sewer line under all the streets in its Kaʻuluokahaʻi subdivision in Kapolei, Oʻahu beginning on Monday, April 11, 2022. Work is anticipated to be occur over a three-month period, weather permitting.

Crews will be on-site and working within the roadway during daylight hours, as a result, area residents should expect temporary traffic redirection and elevated noise levels. There is no anticipated impact on daily operations of individual systems.

These efforts are part of DHHL’s process to turn over the operations and maintenance responsibility of Oʻahu sewer lines to the City and County of Honolulu.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.  

### 

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands: 

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading. 

Media Contact: 

Cedric Duarte  

Information and Community Relations Officer  Department of Hawaiian Home Lands  (808) 620-9591 

[email protected] 

 

