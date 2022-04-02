Ninh Thuận fights illegal fishing to boost sustainable maritime economy

VIETNAM, April 2 -

Mỹ Tân fishing port in Ninh Thuận Province. The provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has coordinated with other agencies to raise public awareness of IUU fishing. VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Thành

NINH THUẬN — The south-central province of Ninh Thuận is combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing to improve its competitiveness.

The provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has coordinated with other agencies and localities to raise public awareness of IUU fishing, Deputy Director Trương Khắc Trí said.

Up to 779 fishing boats measuring at least 15 metres in length have been equipped with monitoring devices, he said, adding that the department has sent officials to work round the clock to monitor the operations of local fishing boats.

Local forces regularly inspect seafood handled at ports and trace their origin. Since 2018, Ninh Thuận has set up two offices at Cà Ná and Ninh Chu ports to facilitate the inspection work.

Nguyễn Xuân Sanh, a fisherman in Cà Ná Commune, Thuận Nam District, said he often registers with the authorities for offshore fishing, and reports his fishing trips and catch to them.

The maritime economy has been identified as one of the six pillars in the Ninh Thuận planning scheme for 2021-2030 with a vision until 2050, approved by then Deputy Prime Minister Trịnh Đình Dũng.

Accordingly, Ninh Thuận will utilise its advantages in the maritime economy and work to meet the criteria of sustainable development, adapt to climate change and rising sea levels, and preserve and promote its marine ecosystem.

To that end, the provincial Party Committee on February 17 issued a resolution on maritime economic development by 2025 with a vision towards 2030, under which the maritime economy is expected to drive local socio-economic development on the basis of green growth.

Innovations and applications of scientific-technological advances and achievements of the fourth Industrial Revolution will be brought into full play.

Trí said Ninh Thuận has focused on measures to build a sustainable maritime economy that develops in harmony with other coastal localities.

Specifically, the locality has reviewed its marine resources, encouraged the coordination of the army, fishermen and businesses in fishing, especially around Trường Sa (Spratly) archipelago, and launched boats that offer logistics services at sea. — VNS