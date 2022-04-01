Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Temporarily Prohibit Westbound Traffic on Atwells Avenue Bridge Over I-95 in Providence

RHODE ISLAND, April 1 - Starting on Friday, April 8 the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will change the traffic pattern on the Atwells Avenue Bridge over I-95 in Providence, prohibiting westbound traffic toward Federal Hill. Eastbound traffic will be shifted to the left, and access toward Downtown and the service roads along I-95 will be maintained.

During the westbound travel restriction, drivers will follow a signed detour using Broadway and Dean Street along the following routes:

I-95 North to Atwells Avenue: Take Exit 21. At the first traffic light, turn left onto Broadway. At the second light, take a right onto Dean Street toward Atwells Avenue.

Downtown to Atwells Avenue: From Sabin Street or Empire Street, follow Broadway over the highway and take a right at the second light onto Dean Street toward Atwells Avenue. Drivers should only turn right at the intersection of Atwells Avenue and Broadway if they are trying to reach the Hilton hotel or the on-ramp to I-95 North. All other traffic should stay straight on Broadway and follow the detour.

There are no restrictions for I-95 South traffic using Exit 21 to Atwells Avenue. A detour map is available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps.

The restriction will allow RIDOT to repair bridge joints and make other repairs to the Atwells Avenue Bridge. In mid-May, RIDOT will shift traffic on the bridge to the right with only one of the two travel lanes open. All lanes will reopen on the bridge by the end of June.

Work on the Atwells Avenue Bridge is part of RIDOT's ongoing $265 million Providence Viaduct Northbound project. In addition to replacing the nearly 1,300-foot long I-95 North Viaduct, the project will rebuild 10 additional bridges, many of which are of critical safety concern. It will correct inefficiencies, congestion and safety issues along this part of I-95, resulting in improved air quality and reduced vehicle emissions. The Viaduct carries more than 220,000 vehicles per day over numerous local roads and highway ramps, Amtrak's Northeast Corridor and the Woonasquatucket River. It is the busiest section of I-95 in Rhode Island and one of the most heavily trafficked highway bridges on the East Coast. More project information is available at www.ridot.net/ProvidenceViaduct.

Construction on the entire project will be complete in 2025.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Providence Viaduct Northbound project is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.