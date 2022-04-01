Rhode Islanders Invited to Get Healthy and Outside on #NationalWalkingDay Walk at Lincoln Woods on April 6

RHODE ISLAND, April 1 - PROVIDENCE – The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is inviting Rhode Islanders to get healthy and outside on #NationalWalkingDay by joining DEM on a walk at Lincoln Woods State Park April 6 from 5:30-7:30 PM. The event is for all ages and physical abilities. It will be the first event of a new DEM-wide initiative encouraging people to visit RI's natural areas and state parks as part of an active and healthy lifestyle.

"DEM is excited to launch this new initiative on National Walking Day to encourage the public to get outside and see new places they haven't seen before," said DEM Acting Director Terry Gray. "We invite Rhode Islanders to join the walk, enjoy our first state park, Lincoln Woods, and connect with nature. This will be a nice relaxing walk and will be fun for everyone!"

Divisions across DEM's Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Bureaus will be on hand offering information about agency programs and services. Leashed dogs are allowed as long as the leash is no longer than six feet. Children must be always accompanied by an adult. The walk is wheelchair accessible and stroller friendly. The walk will be held rain or shine, so DEM encourages participants to dress accordingly.

Opened in 1909 and named in honor of President Abraham Lincoln, Lincoln Woods State Park is one of Blackstone Valley's gems. After more than a century of public use, Lincoln Woods continues to provide a scenic background for outdoor recreation in all seasons. Picnic tables with fireplaces, hiking and biking trails, ball fields and horseback riding, and the beach and swimming area provide summer relief to tens of thousands of residents from Pawtucket, Central Falls, Woonsocket, and Providence. Today, Lincoln Woods has two freshwater beaches, 176 picnic tables, 134 fireplaces, toilet facilities, a bath house, fishing and boating facilities, three game fields, hiking trails, six miles of horse trails, and three miles for snowmobiles. Numerous species of animals can often be spotted at Lincoln Woods including white-tailed deer, Eastern cottontail rabbits, gray squirrels, Eastern chipmunks, muskrat, mink, raccoon, red fox, white-footed mouse, short-tailed shrew, river otter, short-tailed weasel, and as many as 80 species of birds. The park attracts more than 1.2 million visitors a year, according to a 2017 study conducted by the University of Rhode Island.

