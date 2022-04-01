New Brunswick and Nova Scotia offer joint bid to host the 2023 World Juniors

CANADA, April 1 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The governments of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia are working together on a bid to host the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Ice Hockey Championship.

“As a fan, I know how important hockey is to Canadians, which is why I am proud to offer my government’s support for this bid,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “Sporting events of this magnitude provide a lift to the economy, tourism and sports development. They are also an excellent opportunity to invite people to our province and for hockey fans to experience high-level, exciting competition.”

“We have done it before and we are ready to do it again. In 2003, we showed there is no better host for this significant event when we hosted the World Junior Championship, and Nova Scotians are ready to do it again,” said Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston. “We are home to three of the top male hockey players in the world and recently welcomed home two newly minted women’s gold medal winners. We have been fortunate to see friends and neighbours win Stanley Cups, Olympic gold medals and World Junior Championships, and I know the excitement of hosting this incredible event will set off the same domino effect as hosting the 2003 World Junior Championship did back then.”

The joint bid would have Moncton and Halifax serve as the host cities for the tournament, to be played Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 5, 2023.

Details of the bid are confidential while the competitive bid process is underway.

The 2023 tournament was originally scheduled to be played in Russia. The IIHF has removed Russia’s hosting rights and is considering other countries to host the event.

