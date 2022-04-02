Love to Party for Good Attend The Sweetest Earth Day Parties 4-22-22 thru Weekend
Carlos Cymerman and Taryn Hipwell are celebrating The Launch of Girls Design Tomorrow teaching girls sustainable fashion design #earthday #lovetopartyforgood #girlsdesigntomorrow www.LovetoPartyforGood.com
The Sweetest Happy Hour in LA for Like+Minded Women Who Love to Make a Positive Impact #wine #shoes #chocolate www.WineShoesChocolate.com
Taryn Hipwell leads mentoring for Girls Design Tomorrow; passion driven ventures that teach girls to create eco-friendly, sustainable, value-centered fashion companies that make a positive impact #tarynhipwell #BeyondtheLabel www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Recruiting for Good created and funds Girls Design Tomorrow a passion driven venture mentoring program #girlsdesigntomorrow #makepositiveimpact www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman and Taryn Hipwell are celebrating the launch of Girls Design Tomorrow with The Sweetest Parties on Earth Day in LA.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder "Every Sweet Earth Day Party Inspires Positive Values and Promotes The Healthiest Ingredients in Food and Fashion...Like 'What' s in My Tee?' Meet Me and EcoDiva Taryn at all our events, and have the time of your life. Our parties are short & sweet so come early or on time…or You’ll Miss All the Fun!"
To celebrate the launch of Girls Design Tommorrow; Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good created The Sweetest Earth Day Parties on 4-22-22, 4-23-22, and 4-24-22.
According to Taryn Hipwell EcoDiva, "As part of Earth Day and Fashion Revolution Week, we invite you to come learn a little bit about the healthy ingredients in ice cream and in your dance tee!”
Love to Party for Good
Enjoy the Following Sweet Parties:
Friday, April 22, 2022 2pm to 4pm Come meet Taryn and learn about organic ice cream and tees.
Show Off a Dance Move to Earn a $5 Gift Card for Sweet Rose Creamy (organic dairy and non dairy small batch made ice cream) located at Brentwood Mart.
Friday Social Party for Sweet Women...Vegan Wine Shoes Chocolate Happy Hour from 530-630pm (location on the Westside revealed soon).
Saturday April 23, 2022 12pm to 1pm Come meet Taryn and learn about organic ice cream and tees.
Show Off a Dance Move to Earn a $5 Gift Card for Sweet Rose Creamy (organic dairy and non dairy small batch made ice cream) located at Brentwood Mart.
Sunday April 24, 2022 11am to 1230pm (Sweet Mom+Daughter Healthy Brunch). Taryn leads a sweet conversation "What's in My Tee?" Inspiring sustainable fashion.
Carlos Cymerman, adds "Love to Party for Good, then attend The Sweetest Earth Day Parties Ever…meet like+minded passionate people who make a positive impact. Are you doing something interesting in LA come to our Earth Day Events (there’s something for everyone)."
About
Girls Design Tomorrow is a passion driven venture mentoring program for girls who love to create positive impact companies (coming this Summer 2022). Created by Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman to learn more visit www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Sustainable Fashion Mentoring created and led by Taryn Hipwell. #tarynhipwell www.TarynHipwell.com
Taryn Hipwell is the Founder of Beyond the Label, the Author of How to Shop for Shi(f)t, a thought leader, and consumer engagement specialist in the realm of sustainable fashion. Beyond the Label (BtL) started as a partnership with TEDxLA to educate Angelenos about the true health, social, and environmental cost of their fashion purchases. BtL is now a mentorship and consulting organization that addresses the question “What’s in my tee?” to encourage shoppers and designers to consider what their T-shirt is made of, is it healthy to wear, and how their purchases affect the world, the workers, and themselves. To learn more visit www.labeyondthelabel.com
Taryn has taught and spoken about sustainability, transparency, circularity, diversity, and ethics around the world including the Middle East Youth Expo in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Namanuga School in Lusaka, Zambia, the Green School in Bali, Indonesia and at NYU, FIT, CSU, USF, UCLA, Parsons, Pepperdine, Loyola Law, the Younga global youth forum, and Sourcing @ MAGIC. Taryn taught Sustainability and the Fashion Industry at FIDM for 8 years. She has partnered with The City of Santa Monica, Sustainable Works, and SMC to educate Santa Monicans at the 1st & 2nd Annual Beyond the Label Show + Tell fashion shows and speaker events. She has also been a board member of Fashion Revolution, the UN Women in LA, and the Infinite Flow – a Wheelchair Dance Company. She is on the advisory board for Santa Monica College – Fashion Department. Taryn is committed to producing fun, authentic, bold projects, content, and events that shatter stereotypes, shift perceptions, and change lives. To learn more visit www.tarynhipwell.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. To learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Looking to Land a Sweet Job, Kickass, and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and make a positive impact send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com
Love to Make a Positive Impact and Enjoy Sweet Trips to Party for Good...participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to do both. Referrals allow us to generate proceeds and Fund Girls Design Tomorrow...We're rewarding referrals with The Sweetest All Inclusive 4 Day Weekend Trip in South Beach 2023 Wine & Food Festival to learn more visit www.WePartyforGood.com Gift Your Sweet Grad Kid The Perfect Trip to Party for Good! #wepartyforgood
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
