Updated Video Arrest Made in a Robbery (Fear) of an Establishment Offense: 1000 Block of H Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made and additional suspects are sought in a Robbery (Fear) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in the 1000 block of H Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 11:04 am, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. One of the suspects approached one of the employees as the other suspects took property. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle that had been previously reported stolen.

 

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, officers apprehended one of the suspects. A 17 year-old juvenile male, of Capitol Heights, MD was arrested and charged with Robbery (Fear) and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

 

Additional suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video the photos below:

 https://youtu.be/77cmZEBnf2w

 

 

 

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

