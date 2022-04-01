Two mature turkeys shot and left to waste near Upper Fords Creek outside of Weippe, ID

On Thursday March 31, IDFG officers discovered two mature tom turkeys that had been shot and left to waste on Winter Creek about 1 mile south of Upper Fords Creek Rd. The birds were likely illegally killed on March 28 or 29. Evidence at the scene indicates the poacher was traveling in the area on a 4-wheeler or side-by-side and shot the two birds with a high powered rifle. The suspect took only the beards and perhaps the breast from one of the birds. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline at 1-800-632-5999 or IDFG Officer Dave Beaver at 208-791-5118.