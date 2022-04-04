Solar Sister reaches Three Million With Clean Energy
Twelve-year-old Musa Simon uses one of the family's solar lamps to study at night in the family hut in Tanzania.
Solar Sister entrepreneur Susanna meets with one of her customers, Mama Prisila, to bring her a new solar lamp.
Solar Sister is thrilled to announce that the work of our Entrepreneurs has enabled energy access for over 3 million people!
I want to see my community change from using kerosene and other harmful energy sources. My goal is to reach more people in my community and educate them on the importance of solar light. ”GREAT FALLS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar Sister is thrilled to announce that the work of our Entrepreneurs has enabled energy access for over 3 million people! Solar Sister'smission is to eradicate energy poverty through women's sustainable energy entrepreneurship and climate change leadership. Our approach addresses the interlinked issues of gender equality, sustainable energy, poverty, and climate change through a women-driven distribution network. We empower rural women to lead climate action through local, field-based staff who recruit, train & support the women entrepreneurs to deliver solar and clean cooking solutions to off-grid communities.
— Solar Sister entrepreneur Patricia Shayo
Reaching 3 million people with access to energy represents much more than just those that benefit from our products; instead, this number represents our efforts in Sub-Saharan Africa to bring gender equality, clean energy, and energy access issues to light. It represents Solar Sister's commitment to recruitment, training, mentorship, and support of our women entrepreneurs, their growth and expansion in their communities, and eradicating energy poverty one household at a time.
Currently, Solar Sister has more than 6,800 entrepreneurs who have offset more than 926,186 carbon dioxide equivalent emissions. Solar Sister creates innovative data sets to help women operating in last-mile communities identify customers with the most need.
Solar Sister uses GOGLA to calculate our beneficiaries, the industry standard, based on rigorous research-backed data. Read our blog about them here to learn more about GOGLA calculations and how Solar Sister uses them.
Now, three million people have new business opportunities, breathe more easily, and their children can study at night and get a better education. Their day doesn't end when the sun sets. Communities can thrive, and women, in particular, are safer and have a better chance for equality. Access to energy is a crucial element of social equity and alleviating poverty, whether for economic stimulation, education, medical care, or gender equity.
Isabella Mgaya is a mother, a grandmother, a farmer, and a solar entrepreneur. She lives in Maduma village, a community of a few thousand people two hours' drive from the regional capital, Iringa, in Tanzania. "I didn't know about solar. I'd never seen these things." Isabella said at first. "It was strange. I wondered if anyone would buy it."
People loved the solar lights, and soon customers were buying the more expensive products that also charge mobile phones. Isabella sold to families and businesses. When you walk around Maduma village, you can see Isabella's influence - the local shops lit up by solar lights, the local pub, and other businesses lit with Isabella's help. People are saving money because they save on batteries or kerosene.
"I bought this solar light, and I love it! It helps attract customers because it's a bright light. I don't have to buy batteries anymore," says Prisca, one of Isabella's customers, a young woman who runs a business selling snacks for pub customers.
As Solar Sister, a thriving social enterprise, continues to innovate and adapt our method to the women entrepreneurs and local communities. We are focused on reaching milestones and scaling up with more entrepreneurs bringing clean energy to communities in Africa that use kerosene for light.
In 2021 Solar Sister installed light systems in forty rural health clinics in Tanzania with help from d.light and foundation funding. Dr. Crispian Ndibalema, the leading physician at Mafuleta Clinic, "Without the solar lights, the clinic relies on the mobile phone. We were virtually unable to treat patients at night. This makes it especially difficult for expecting mothers to deliver in our clinic at night. Having the light will reduce the number of women who have to relocate to a larger town to wait for their due date."
Mama Prisila, a solar lamp customer in Tanzania, is thrilled with the portable solar lantern she purchased from Solar Sister entrepreneur Susanna Simon, "I use my lamp in the kitchen when I am preparing dinner. My children use it to study at night. We also use it at night to go out and inspect our goats to make sure all is well. Before, we did not have any light at night. There is no electricity here. These lanterns have given us happiness. "
