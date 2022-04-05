JacketMediaCo Posts New Podcasts from Business and Industry Thought Leaders
Listeners Gain Invaluable Insights into Aspects of Manufacturing to Further Their Own Knowledge and Career InsightsFAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business and industry, especially manufacturing, require broad-based knowledge to understand the undercurrents that change the direction without being immediately visible on the surface. Last week, JacketMediaCo released 4 new podcasts filled with important information for manufacturers and entrepreneurs.
On Tuesday, March 29th, Liran Akavia, Co-Founder and COO at Seebo (www.seebo.com) discusses how his company documents complex production processes, from raw material inputs to completed products output, with A.I. based software to identify hidden, incremental improvements that translate into significant cost reductions, yield increases, quality improvements, and significant bottom-line benefits for large manufacturers. Currently being used by several companies in food manufacturing, baked goods, powdered chemicals, liquid chemical, glass, cement, steel, and emissions reductions, the A.I. driven methodology reveals where to tweak a production process to reduce waste and/or gain efficiency that generates savings which translate into a rapid ROI. This episode can be heard at https://jacketmediaco.com/episodes/episode-644-the-profits-are-in-the-details/
Also on Tuesday, Emily Soloby, host of Hazard Girls, interviews Namita Penugonda Reddy, the founder and designer of Samsara Sari, a sustainable brand of clothing, accessories and home textiles made from pre-loved Indian saris that was launched in 2019. She is a former designer-in-residence at the Philadelphia Fashion Incubator program, which trains people in the business of fashion. Her love for the arts led her to an education and career in architecture. After receiving a Masters Degree in Architecture from the University of Pennsylvania, Namita worked in the field in New York City for 15 years. Samsara Sari preserves an Indian art form, a heritage, and a memory by celebrating the beauty of the sari. The mission is also to promote cultural awareness, inspire people to be proud of who they are, and give back to the community locally as well as globally. This podcast can be heard at https://jacketmediaco.com/episodes/namita-reddy/
On Wednesday, March 30th, Rosemary Coates, one of the rotating hosts of The WAM Podcast, interviews Jennifer Clements, President of Complete Holdings, and the US partner of Complete Manufacturing and Distribution, also known as CMD in China. CMD provides boots-on-the-ground support for clients who manufacture in China when it comes to working with a factory network, managing quality control and diversifying a supply base. Jennifer begins by laying out her experience in the manufacturing industry and describing her most recent role with CMD, for which she has been based in Shanghai since 2015. From there, they talk about how CMD works with clients to develop a business case for sourcing a manufacturing location, where they consider variables such as labor, availability of natural resources, and tariffs. In this insightful conversation, they cover different regions in China and the goods they specialize in manufacturing when it makes sense to manufacture in other parts of the globe. CMD is assisting clients in an environment defined by major challenges around material availability, quality control, and supply chain functioning. For all this and more, tune in today. This episode can be heard at https://jacketmediaco.com/episodes/jennifer-clement/
On Thursday, March 31st, JacketMediaCo launched a new podcast called Moser on Manufacturing. Anchored by Harry Moser, Founder and President of the Reshoring Initiative, with host Lew Weiss from Manufacturing Talk Radio, Harry discusses what is happening in manufacturers bringing production, and jobs, back to America. Offshoring, particularly to Asia, has lost much of its cost benefits, especially with wages in China rising and the loss of intellectual property. The mood of America towards products produced in China has shifted from ambivalent to averse. Learn how these changes can position your company to win by listening to Moser of Manufacturing, the newest show in the JacketMediaCo line-up of industry-leading podcasts. This podcast can be heard at https://jacketmediaco.com/podcast-episodes/moser-on-manufacturing/
About JacketMediaCo:
JacketMediaCo (JMC) is an independent producer of podcasts, including Manufacturing Talk Radio, The WAM Podcast, and Hazard Girls, which are posted weekly, and Manufacturing Matters with Cliff Waldman that is posted monthly. JMC has created more than 800 podcasts in both audio and video that are available on YouTube and podcast apps, including Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, C-Suite Radio, Blubrry, and other listening platforms. https://jacketmediaco.com/
About Manufacturing Talk Radio:
Manufacturing Talk Radio is a weekly podcast presenting breaking news, technology developments, business trends, and economic forecasts with industry experts, business executives, thought leaders, academics, association officials, and government representatives about the topics of greatest interest to small, medium, and large manufacturing companies.
Hosts Lew Weiss and Tim Grady create casual conversations with guests that are in-depth, insightful, and informative and are intended to educate and often entertain any listener working in or aligned with the manufacturing industry. The podcast has been listed as a "must listen" among the top manufacturing podcasts and can be found at https://jacketmediaco.com/podcasts/manufacturing-talk-radio/ with video episodes posted on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/Mfgtalkradio
About The WAM Podcast:
The WAM Podcast is a discussion forum where empowered women interview empowered women who share their personal and professional experiences while progressing on their career path, providing guidance, insight, and inspiration to women who may face similar challenges in the workplace. The podcast can be on your favorite podcast app or at https://jacketmediaco.com/podcasts/women-and-manufacturing/
About Hazard Girls:
Host Emily Soloby, Founder and CEO of Juno Jones Safety Shoes, interviews women working in non-traditional fields about their career paths, covering topics such as balancing personal and work lives, issues they have encountered and how they have dealt with them, their biggest challenges, their biggest triumphs, advice for other women, and many other topics. The podcast can be on your favorite podcast app or at https://jacketmediaco.com/podcasts/hazard-girls/
About Moser on Manufacturing
Moser on Manufacturing focuses primarily on bringing back as much manufacturing as possible to the U.S. Secondarily, the show works to improve U.S. competitiveness by advocating for needed policy changes and by strengthening the U.S. skilled workforce. Anchor Harry Moser discusses the challenges and opportunities surrounding restoring, how it can be done, and the competitive advantages of restoring products for production by U.S. workers.
Lewis Weiss
All Metals & Forge Group / Manufacturing Talk Radio
+1 973-808-8300
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other