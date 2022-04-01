Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

AG Moody Joins Gov. DeSantis at Bill Signing of New Law Providing Sign-On Bonuses, Training Scholarships to LEO Recruits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is thanking state lawmakers and Governor Ron DeSantis for law enforcement bonuses and new recruitment tools. Attorney General Moody joined Gov. DeSantis in Brevard and Polk counties today for a bill signing for HB 3. The bill was a top priority for Attorney General Moody and Governor DeSantis this past legislative session.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Florida is the most pro-law enforcement state in the nation, and this new law is the perfect example of how our leaders back the blue. As the wife of a law enforcement officer, it is so important to me that we support the courageous men and women who swear an oath to protect and serve. This law does that, and will also boost our law enforcement recruitment efforts through our Be a Florida Hero initiative. Thank you, Governor DeSantis, and each and every member who voted for this important legislation.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis said, “While other parts of the country are mistreating, marginalizing, and defunding law enforcement, in Florida we continue to prioritize and appreciate our law enforcement officers. This legislation encourages Floridians to pursue careers in law enforcement and attracts high quality law enforcement officers from other states who are sick and tired of the mistreatment they experience to bring their skills to Florida. From $1,000 scholarships to $5,000 bonuses to $25,000 adoption incentives, we are putting our money where our mouth is, and we are backing the blue.”

The new law provides law enforcement agencies with additional tools to bolster the recruitment and retention of qualified officers, by:

Creating the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program that provides one-time bonus payments of up to $5,000 to newly employed law enforcement officers;

Forming the Florida Law Enforcement Academy Scholarship Program that covers tuition, fees and up to $1,000 of eligible education expenses for trainees in a law enforcement basic recruit training program; and

Allowing certified officers who relocate to Florida a reimbursement of up to $1,000 for equivalency training costs.

The law also includes raises for county sheriffs and other training and childcare benefits for Florida law enforcement officers.

Recognizing nationwide law enforcement staffing issues and the lack of support for LEOs in other states, Attorney General Moody launched Be A Florida Hero to help various law enforcement promote career opportunities in Florida. The recruitment campaign includes an online tool that aggregates open positions across the state, all in one easy-to-search location.