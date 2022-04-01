Cubies to Launch NFT Project that Brings Originality to the NFT Space

The project’s NFTs are designed by up-and-coming and talented young artist.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The creative team behind Cubies is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of its exciting new NFT project designed to bring unparalleled originality to the world of NFTs.Cubies is an NFT project created and developed by a complementary team of founders, marketing exports, directors, backoffice individuals, and growing list of community members. The projects thoughtfully designed 7,777 unique NFTs are created by a young, avant-garde, and promising artist named Cubsy that each bring exceptional originality in world of Web3.0 digital art.According to the project’s founders, Cubies is not just about art. Instead, it is a long-term project driven by a clear and precise roadmap, allowing the community to understand different milestones through collaboration.“Our primary goal has always been to build a strong and solid community for our creative team and our holders,” says James Kelton, founder of Cubies. “Not only that, but we want to deliver unique and original art pieces that truly help to create a clear vision of the life of the project, from start to finish.”“I couldn’t be more pleased with the progress we are making in developing a strong team and with the creation of our engaging NFT characters,” says designer Cubsy. “I truly believe our project will be one of the most memorable in the NFT space and we look forward to future developments.”For more information about Cubies, please visit https://www.the-cubies.io/ About CubiesCubies was founded by James Kelton, an expert in e-Marketing and a nine-figure crypto investor, while the project’s artwork is designed by up-and-coming artist, Cubsy. The dynamic duo is responsible for overseeing and ensuring the progress of the roadmap, while managing and coordinating teams to ensure positive synergy between them.The project is set to be one of the most exciting to be released in recent memory.