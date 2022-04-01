Fanti USA begins renovations on first U.S. facility in Weirton, celebrates with groundbreaking ceremony

The Business Development Corporation (BDC) is the designated economic development organization for Brooke and Hancock counties. BDC is working closely with Massaro Corporation, the selected construction manager for the Fanti project.“We are very excited to welcome Fanti USA to Weirton,” said Marvin Six, executive director of BDC of the Northern Panhandle. “The BDC’s acquisition of the former Signode Building was critical to host Fanti USA, and it was a big team effort. The BDC gives our sincerest thanks to the State Auditor’s Office, the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Brooke County Commission, and the City of Weirton for their foresight and cooperation needed to make this celebration today a reality.”Renovations are anticipated to be completed in the latter part of 2022, with facility operation beginning shortly after. For more information about Fanti USA, visit www.gruppofanti.com/en. Companies interested in expanding or relocating to the United States should contact the WVDED International Division here.