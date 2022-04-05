Ronn Torossian Reveals How Social Media and PR Can Work Together

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronn Torossian, 5WPR Founder says at their core, social media and public relations have the same goal, which is creating communication between a business and its target audience. That means both social media and PR efforts should be working together and doing so simultaneously; it also means that companies need to understand how both industries can work together in the first place.

Social media press release

Companies should be making sure that they rework their press releases to make them more compatible for social media platforms and their users. That means companies should support their press releases by ensuring that all social media sharing features are enabled on those releases. For instance, when a business is choosing which platform through which to send press releases, it should choose the one that has a social sharing feature. These days, most journalists and reporters rely on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to get the latest industry information. That's why companies should be sharing their press releases on their social media channels, while also sending them out to the right journalists at the right outlets, to generate the most attention. Additionally, for internal public relations efforts, businesses should look into where journalists look for expert opinions on the topics they're writing about. This gives companies an opportunity to share their industry expertise and generate more press coverage.

LinkedIn

Whenever high-level executives interact with professional customers or colleagues, or engage with them on social media platforms, they're able to build strong and trusting relationships with them. This can lead to plenty of benefits for companies because organizations whose owners are active on social media can use those platforms to improve the company's own credibility while earning respect and trust from the target audience. Aside from LinkedIn, another great platform that companies can use to generate more attention and boost their press release reach is Twitter. There, companies can interact with customers, and generate more meaningful insights about their target audiences.

Case studies

An essential public relations strategy for many companies is creating case studies that center on the customers and highlight the successes and achievements of a company. These strategies generate more credibility for businesses. Stories and experiences from past customers are a great way for companies to gain more trust from the target audience. However, most people aren't willing to spend a lot of time reading through long articles that share the experiences of other consumers. Instead of sharing a case study as a whole, companies can pick some of the highlights from the experiences and stories that their customers have shared and publish them on their social media channels. This way, companies can also benefit from getting some third-party validation, which can help build even more trust with customers.

Ronn Torossian founded 5WPR, a leading PR agency.

Media Contact: Ronn Torossian, 212-999-5585