EnergiaSaves™ Podcast Episodes in April Explore Energy Performance Contracts from a School Superintendent’s Perspective

Energia™ Team and Special Guest Dr. Donald James Offer Guidance Around Energy Savings Projects in April Podcast Series

SMITHTOWN, NY, US, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During April, the EnergiaSaves Podcast welcomes special guest and school district administration veteran Dr. Donald James to deliver his unique perspective on the power of managed Energy Performance Contracts (EPCs). Dr. James has taken part in successful EPCs at multiple school districts where he served as superintendent and he offers his guidance and perspective – it’s “must see” podcasting for school districts!

The EnergiaSaves Podcast is available via multiple online venues:

• Energia Website: https://energiasaves.com/energiasaves-podcasts/

• Energia YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLV9tBRFWdndgXNJUA3Ws2LYspdmXGpKyw

• Energia LinkedIn Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/energiausa/videos/

Each week during April 2022, Energia will publish and distribute a new episode covering topics of interest and answering questions sent in by viewers.

April 2022 EnergiaSaves Podcast Episodes

1. Episode 006 - Better Air Quality in Classrooms Matters Beyond Covid (Week of April 4)

2. Episode 007 – Real World Energy Savings Projects: Commack, NY with Dr. Donald James (Week of April 11)

3. Episode 008 – EPCs: A Superintendent’s Perspective, with Dr. Donald James (Week of April 18)

4. Episode 009 - Energia Answers Your Top Questions about Energy Savings Projects (Week of April 25)

School district and municipal leaders are encouraged to learn more about Energia’s energy savings project experience at https://www.energiasaves.com and to submit questions or guest recommendations for new podcasts to questions@energiasaves.com.

About The EnergiaSaves Podcast

The EnergiaSaves Podcast is produced by Energia™ (www.energiasaves.com), an Energy Finance Solutions Provider for School Districts and Municipalities, and aims to help school district make better choices when it comes to their energy-savings projects.. Each weekly podcast provides guidance, real-world examples and answers top-of-mind questions from School District Superintendents’ when it comes to energy savings projects. It is available at: https://energiasaves.com/energiasaves-podcasts/

About Energia

Energia, an Energy Finance Solutions Provider for School Districts and Municipalities, turns school district energy liabilities into educational assets. Energia (formerly The ECG Group) empowers school districts nationwide to unlock trapped energy funds and convert energy-inefficient facilities into world-class educational environments – without generating out-of-pocket expenses or requiring district referendums. Energia is a trusted advisor and advocate for understanding, explaining and managing the complex school district energy-savings eco-system. Energia ensures school districts can be confident in their energy-saving initiatives. For more information, visit https://www.energiasaves.com