IF I CAN'T HAVE YOU Puts The "Psycho" Back into Psychology

Samera Entertainment gives us a brief examination of this new psychological thriller from Midnight Releasing.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coming to VOD, a highly skilled psychiatrist's life is turned upside down by a diverse collection of stalkers in IF I CAN'T HAVE YOU, the latest twisted tale of suspense from Midnight Releasing.

Tennille Taraszkiewicz stars as Diane, an expert headshrinker who's having trouble living by the advice she gives her patients. Everything goes wrong all at once when her son gets released from prison. This coincides with a blurring of professional boundaries with an unhinged patient named Austin (Brian Boynton), which ruffles the feathers of Greg (Harley Wallen), an ex-patient who's been stalking Diane for a while. Added to this, Diane's overprotective sister (Mandy Logsdon) is causing her own problems. With all these chaotic elements in constant flux, a storm is brewing the likes of which Diane can't even fathom. Once all is said and done, Diane will face a deadly choice that will change things forever.

"It was a lot to take on producing the movie and being the lead actress so I had to study my lines late at night or in the car." ~ Tennille Taraszkiewicz (Diane/executive producer)

IF I CAN'T HAVE YOU also stars Todd Calvin De Pew, Matt Santia, and Allyson L. Smith. Matt Santia also served as co-director of the film alongside Peter Poulos, from a script written by De Pew and Santia, who also lend their acting talents to River, Diane's murderous son, and Oliver, Diane's notoriously unreliable assistant.

"My favorite part of this project was seeing how hard and how many times I could get slapped without breaking character." ~ Matt Santia (Oliver/co-director)

IF I CAN'T HAVE YOU was a local production in the state of Michigan. One of the biggest hurdles the project faced was the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, which delayed shooting by three months back in the summer of 2020. Though in retrospect, the filmmakers agreed that the delay helped the production by giving them more time to prepare and to make the final film better as a result.

"We want the audience to experience a strong sense of nostalgia for some of the more heavy hitting films of the stalker genre like Fatal Attraction and Single White Female." ~ Peter Poulos (co-director)

It was a challenging process to bring IF I CAN'T HAVE YOU to the screen, but now that the film is ready for audiences to enjoy, it has great potential to haunt the subconscious of the viewer and become a true blue cult classic in the years to come. It's likely to be a potential fan favorite in the Midnight Releasing library.

"IF I CAN'T HAVE YOU is a wonderful love letter to classic stalker thrillers from the 1980s and 1990s. It’s a breath of fresh air for fans of these films, a welcome reminder of what they are. There is a constant tension throughout that immerses the audience into its world. You truly feel like you are a part of this story."

~ Darrin Ramage (CEO Midnight Releasing)

You can experience this suspense thriller throwback for yourself when IF I CAN'T HAVE YOU premieres on VOD April 1, courtesy of Midnight Releasing. Make sure to follow Samera Entertainment to stay up to date on even more entertainment headlines.

