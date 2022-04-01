2021 Data, Results of State Contracted Programs Analysis Presented Today During Juvenile Jurisdiction Advisory Committee Meeting

In 2021, North Carolina’s juvenile delinquency rate decreased, while more youth were detained in secure custody than in 2020, according to a presentation today from officials with the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. During the quarterly meeting of the Juvenile Jurisdiction Advisory Committee, DJJDP Deputy Secretary William Lassiter summarized Juvenile Justice data highlights for 2021, including:

The juvenile delinquency rate for 6 to 17-year-olds decreased 3% from 18.08 in 2020 to 17.53 in 2021.

Juvenile detention average daily population increase from 125 in January 2019 to 284 in December 2021.

The number of transfers to superior court increased 17% over the past year. If comparing pre-Raise the Age transfers to post-Raise the Age transfers, the number increased from 12 to 341.

Division leadership also presented the findings and next steps from research conducted on DJJDP’s state contracted programs in conjunction with the Office of State Budget and Management for the Results First Initiative, which helps the state identify programs that generate positive outcomes and maximize the value of taxpayer dollars.

The analysis of these specific contractual programs shows they serve to reduce recidivism amongst high risk juveniles and decrease the associated victim, societal and justice system costs. A research brief on this topic can be found online at https://www.ncdps.gov/documents/research-briefs-community-programs.

The Value-Based Therapeutic Environment residential model, used by Methodist Homes for Children, reduces recidivism by 26%, and returns $13.01 per dollar spent. The model incorporates a variety of services to meet individualized needs, including educational services, community service, vocational services and individualized service plans that address the behaviors that led to justice system involvement.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) for Youth in Institutional and Residential Settings, used by Eckerd, reduces recidivism by 10% and returns $5.13 per dollar spent. CBT is a psychotherapy treatment that focuses on cognitive restructuring delivered in both individual and group settings.

Functional Family Therapy (FFT), which was used by AMIkids, was shown to reduce recidivism in youth reentering their communities on post release supervision by 69%, and to returns $9.44 per dollar spent. FFT is a short-term, community-based therapeutic intervention for delinquent youth at risk for institutionalization. FFT’s family-based treatment approach is designed to improve within-family attributions, family communication and supportiveness, while decreasing intense negativity and dysfunctional behavior patterns.

“Working with OSBM through the Results First Model has led to actionable findings of whether North Carolina’s’ contractual programs for youth work. Investments in programs for justice-involved youth benefits all North Carolinians,” said Lassiter. “Preventing a repeat offense among high-risk juveniles saves on average $120,000 in victim, societal and justice system costs. We are committed to resourcing programs that work.”

“The goal of the Results First Initiative is to create better informed policy decisions and value for North Carolinians. Our work with Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention demonstrates how good data and analysis is fundamental for investing in effective programs that improve outcomes for the state,” said State Budget Director Charlie Perusse.

Created as part of the Juvenile Justice Reinvestment Act within S.L. 2017-57 in 2017, the 21-member JJAC is tasked with developing an implementation plan for raising the age of juvenile jurisdiction, monitoring implementation and, as needed, providing additional recommendations to the General Assembly.

###